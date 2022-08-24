Destiny 2 Brigand’s Law god roll guide – PvP and PvE

The Brigand’s Law is a sidearm in Destiny 2. It’s featured in the Season of Plunder, giving you the chance to add it to your arsenal. How you try to fit it into your loadout will vary, but having a shorter magazine and the capability to rapidly fire down a target might pique the interest of certain players. This guide is going to cover the god rolls for the Brigand’s Law in PvP and PvE for Destiny 2.

How to get the Brigand’s Law

The Brigand’s Law will be available throughout the Season of Plunder. If you want to add this weapon to your collection or receive better rolls on the one you’ve already looted, we recommend completing Ketchcrash or Expedition quests. These have a chance for you to receive this weapon at the end of these activities. You may also receive it when attempting to tune Spoils of Plunder Umbral Engrams at the Star Chart, which you can find at the H.E.L.M. This is where you will go to grab your bounties for those activities.

When using the Brigand’s Law, you don’t want to stray too far from your target. You will be up close most of the time and rapidly emptying your clip. Because of the Rapid-fire Frame intrinsic trait of Brigand’s Law, you typically want to reload only after you’ve fully used your magazine into an opponent.

Brigand’s Law stats

Impact: 35

Range: 25

Stability: 68

Handling: 61

Reload Speed: 41

Rounds Per Minute: 450

Magazine: 17

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Surrounded

Masterwork: Reload Speed/Handling

Origin: Right Hook

PvP God Roll