Destiny 2 Aisha’s Embrace God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

Scout rifles in Destiny 2 are either very good and define players’ load-outs, or completely overshadowed and outclassed. Aisha’s Embrace is one of the good ones, and it rolls with some unique perk combinations that set it apart from typical scout rifles. While it can prove to be a bit annoying to acquire, Aisha’s Embrace is a fantastic weapon for all activities that is going to see high use in endgame content such as Grandmaster Nightfalls and Raids.

In PvE, Aisha’s Embrace can roll with the interesting perk combination of Triple Tap and Fourth Times the Charm. While this might sound a little gimmicky at first, it can cause some serious damage due to you not having to reload that often. In PvP, Aisha’s Embrace is one of the best scout rifles you can use because of its ability to be usable at close to medium ranges, something most scout rifles lack.

How to get Aisha’s Embrace

Aisha’s Embrace is only obtainable through the pinnacle Trials of Osiris PvP activity. This means you will have to go head to head against opposing guardians to get your hands on the scout rifle. Thankfully, it is easier than ever to get rewards from the trials, so a few good games should net you enough points. Once unlocked, you can purchase multiple variants of Aisha’s Embrace from Saint-14 in the tower hanger.

Aisha’s Embrace Stats

Impact: 45

Range: 41

Stability: 51

Handling: 33

Reload Speed: 41

Rounds Per Minute: 260

Magazine: 18

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Magazine: Extended Mag

Perk 1: Triple Tap

Perk 2: Fourth Times the Charm / Vorpal Weapon / Multi-kill Clip

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll