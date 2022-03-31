Destiny 2 Aisha’s Embrace God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE
One flawless scout rifle.
Scout rifles in Destiny 2 are either very good and define players’ load-outs, or completely overshadowed and outclassed. Aisha’s Embrace is one of the good ones, and it rolls with some unique perk combinations that set it apart from typical scout rifles. While it can prove to be a bit annoying to acquire, Aisha’s Embrace is a fantastic weapon for all activities that is going to see high use in endgame content such as Grandmaster Nightfalls and Raids.
In PvE, Aisha’s Embrace can roll with the interesting perk combination of Triple Tap and Fourth Times the Charm. While this might sound a little gimmicky at first, it can cause some serious damage due to you not having to reload that often. In PvP, Aisha’s Embrace is one of the best scout rifles you can use because of its ability to be usable at close to medium ranges, something most scout rifles lack.
How to get Aisha’s Embrace
Aisha’s Embrace is only obtainable through the pinnacle Trials of Osiris PvP activity. This means you will have to go head to head against opposing guardians to get your hands on the scout rifle. Thankfully, it is easier than ever to get rewards from the trials, so a few good games should net you enough points. Once unlocked, you can purchase multiple variants of Aisha’s Embrace from Saint-14 in the tower hanger.
Aisha’s Embrace Stats
- Impact: 45
- Range: 41
- Stability: 51
- Handling: 33
- Reload Speed: 41
- Rounds Per Minute: 260
- Magazine: 18
PvE God Roll
- Barrel: Fluted Barrel
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Perk 1: Triple Tap
- Perk 2: Fourth Times the Charm / Vorpal Weapon / Multi-kill Clip
- Masterwork: Range
- Mod: Spec Mod
PvP God Roll
- Barrel: Smallbore
- Magazine: Ricochet Rounds
- Perk 1: Perpetual Motion / Tunnel Vision
- Perk 2: Eye of the Storm / Vorpal Weapon
- Masterwork: Stability / Range
- Mod: Icarus