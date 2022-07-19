Destiny 2 Compass Rose God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

With the return of the revamped Solstice of Heroes event in Destiny 2 comes a couple of new weapons for players to grind for. One of these weapons is the Compass Rose, a 65rpm Precision Frame Solar shotgun that has some interesting trait combinations for both PvE and PvP players alike. Aside from its base stats, Compass Rose also comes with a new origin trait called Dream Work, which partially refills the weapon from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine once per reload depending on the number of assists or assisted final blows you get.

How to get Compass Rose

Thankfully, Compass Rose is a pretty easy weapon to get your hands on if you plan on participating in the Solstice of Heroes event. The easiest way to acquire multiple rolls of the Compass Rose is to play and farm the new Bonfire Bash activity in the EAZ. After every completion of the activity, you will have a chance at getting a drop of the Compass Rose. Compass Rose is not a craftable weapon, so expect to spend some time in the Bonfire Bash activity if you are looking for your perfect roll.

As for the weapon itself, Compass Rose feels pretty good to use for a precision frame shotgun. In PvE, Compass Rose is one of the only shotguns with accessibility to the popular new Incandescent trait. That being said, pellet shotguns in PvE have been off-meta for a while now, so it might be overshadowed by some stronger special weapons. In PvP, Compass Rose is an excellent choice for a shotgun player. It doesn’t do anything particularly fancy or revolutionary, but it is very good at being a simple shotgun.

Compass Rose Stats

Impact: 70

Range: 62

Stability: 41

Handling: 35

Reload Speed: 48

Rounds Per Minute: 65

Magazine: 5

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Full Choke

Magazine: Assault Magazine

Perk 1: Lead from Gold

Perk 2: Incandescent

Masterwork: Reload Speed / Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Full Choke

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Quickdraw

Perk 2: Snapshot / Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus

With your shiny new shotgun in hand, you can decide whether it’s time to start clearing waves of enemies in the new Bonfire Bash activity or time to cause some trouble in the Crucible.