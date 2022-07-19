How to quickly farm Silver Leaves in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022

Silver Leaves are the primary currency in Destiny 2 during the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. It’s what you need to earn some of the better rewards and serves as fuel for Silver Ash, which is how you upgrade your Candescent armor. If you’re looking to upgrade it and unlock the best rolls for it, Silver Ash and Kindling are the keys, which all stem from Silver Leaves. Here’s how you can quickly farm Silver Leaves in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event.

The best way to farm Silver Leaves in Destiny 2

You will earn Silver Leaves as you play Destiny 2, completing various activities and playlists while wearing your Candescent armor. All players need to wear this armor if they want to earn them. These drop from completing nearly any activity, and we’ve found that the best way to earn Silver Leaves is by fighting through the Vanguard Strikes.

After completing a Strike, we earned roughly six to seven Silver Leaves. The activity can take 10 minutes to complete, maybe closer to 15 minutes depending on the Strike you play and how well your team coordinates. This is compared to the five or so Silver Leaves you earn in the Crucible, which will take 10 minutes at the most but might be more frustrating because it is a PvP activity against other Destiny 2 players, similar to Gambit. Winning will also help you in Crucible and Gambit, but it doesn’t always happen and trying to guarantee this can be exhaustive.

You will want to group up with your preferred Fireteam and run through as many Strikes as possible during the Solstice of Heroes event. Also, visit Zavala to complete Vanguard Strike bounties, further boosting your level while you do them.