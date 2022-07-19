The Bonfire Bash in Destiny 2 is the big activity you will work through during the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. You will return to the Bonfire Bash often once you have enough Silver Leaves that you’ve acquired from completing other activities for Eva, where you can earn Silver Ash. Here’s what you need to know about how to start the Bonfire Bash activity in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022.

Where is the Bonfire Bash activity?

When you open your director, the Bonfire Bash activity will be available at the top of your map. It becomes available after you speak with Eva, who is in her usual spot in the Tower Courtyard. Speak with her to acquire the Celebrating Solstice quest. The first step of the quest rewards you with your first set of Candescent armor. After you get it, put it on your Guardian, and speak with Eva again, where she will reward you with Silver Leaves.

Now that you have your Silver Leaves, you can start the Bonfire Bash activity. First, open up your director, where you should see a map of the Tower, and you can find the Bonfire Bash activity at the top of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can complete the activity with a Fireteam of up to three other players. Additionally, you can choose to start it by yourself and group up with other players when you start the activity. Upon completing the activity, you will earn Silver Ash. You will return to this activity often as it is the primary way to acquire Silver Ash and work your way through the Solstice of Heroes event.

This activity will be available until August 9, when the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event ends.