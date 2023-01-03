Destiny 2 Dark Decider god roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Dark Decider has been unleashed in Destiny 2. It’s an Iron Banner weapon, meaning players can expect to see it when Lord Saladin rolls into the Tower for a week to give Guardians an opportunity to prove if they have what it takes to become Iron Lords. The Dark Decider was initially introduced in season three of Destiny 2, Warmind, but has returned during the Season of the Seraph. Here’s what you need to know about god rolls for the Dark Decider in PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Dark Decider auto rifle

The Dark Decider auto rifle is an Iron Banner weapon, which means it will only appear as a reward for playing in Iron Banner, but only if it’s rotated. You may need to check if Bungie has it as an available reward, or you may need to wait for it to appear in a future season. You can receive it by speaking with Saladin on the Tower and having him focus an Engram for that weapon if you have an Iron Engram.

There are a handful of notable perks that you can roll for the Dark Decider. Some standout choices include Dynamic Sway Reduction, Subsistence, Iron Grip, Golden Tricorn, Voltshot, Iron Reach, Rangefinder, and everyone’s favorite, Dragonfly. For those looking to use this auto rifle in PvE, we’d recommend getting one that has Voltshot and Subsistence, or you can swap those out for Dragonfly and Dynamic Sway Reduction. Additionally, it comes with the Origin Traits Skulking Wolf and Veist Stinger, the latter of which requires you to reload your weapon far less often during a fight.

Dark Decider Stats

Impact: 18

Range: 25

Stability: 49

Handling: 39

Reload Speed: 46

Rounds per minute: 720

Magazine: 50

Dark Decider PvE god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Voltshot or Dragonfly

Masterwork: Stability or Reload Speed

Origin Trait: Skulking Wolf and Veist Stinger

Dark Decider PvP god roll