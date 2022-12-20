Destiny 2 Revision Zero god roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Revision Zero Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 features a selectable firing mode between either a four-shot burst or a more potent and long-range two-shot burst and a bevy of available Catalysts for tons of customization. PvP players will want to pay attention to the two-shot burst, as it is very stable and easy to control.

The most unique feature of the weapon is its special perk called Hunter’s Trace. As you earn kills with the weapon, it gathers Targeting Data via a bar that fills on the left side of your main HUD. When it’s full, holding the Reload key will switch the weapon into its high-damage mode that allows you to fire up to four Shield-Piercing shots that can stun Barrier Champions and negate shields. Here are the best perks to craft Revision Zero with for PvP and PvE.

How to get the Revision Zero in Destiny 2

Revision Zero is obtained by completing the quest The Hidden Shape given to you by the Clovis Bray Exo Frame in the H.E.L.M. and then completing the mission Operation: Seraph’s Shield. After going through the mission in its entirety for the first time, you will be rewarded with an item labeled Old Prototype, and then instructed to visit the Clovis Bray Exo Frame in the H.E.L.M. to listen to an encrypted message.

When that is done, you will be rewarded with an initial version of Revision Zero to use to gather Deepsight Resonance for use at the Relic on Mars. After completing the Deepsight Resonance objective, head back to the Enclave on Mars and craft your first version of Revision Zero.

Revision Zero stats

Impact: 35

Range: 51 (While using the Hakke Light Burst Fire Origin Trait) / 81 (While using the Hakke Heavy Burst Fire Origin Trait)

Stability: 70 (While using the Hakke Light Burst Fire Origin Trait) / 50 (While using the Hakke Heavy Burst Fire Origin Trait)

Handling: 35

Reload Speed: 38

Rounds Per Minute: 450

Magazine: 36

Revision Zero PvE god rolls

Barrel: Fluted Barrel or Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Flared Magwell or Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Elemental Capacitor or Vorpal Weapon

Stock: Composite Stock or Short-Action Stock

Refit / Catalyst: Frenzy Refit * (This Catalyst is not yet available to players. The quest “Should You Choose to Accept It, Part I” and Step 32 of “More Than A Weapon” will unlock this feature.)

Origin Trait: Hakke Light Burst Fire

Revision Zero PvP god rolls