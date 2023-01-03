Destiny 2 Gunnora’s Axe god roll guide – PvE and PvP

Gunnora’s Axe is making a return to Destiny 2, and you have the opportunity to add it to your collection with a variety of useful perks. It’s an Iron Banner weapon, and that means you will need to pit yourself against other Guardians to try and earn it on the battleground. There are several perks and options that it can have, with a handful of preferred choices. Here’s what you need to know about the god rolls for Gunnora’s Axe in PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get Gunnora’s Axe in Destiny 2

Gunnora’s Axe is an Iron Banner weapon. You will only have a chance to acquire it by participating in Iron Banner, which appears for a week, twice during each season. Gunnora’s Axe is making a triumphant return during the Season of the Seraph, and it’ll be available with a handful of unique options that make it a standout shotgun option you want to add to your arsenal.

Related: Destiny 2 Dark Decider god roll guide – PvE and PvP

With the various upgrades given to Gunnora’s Axe, there are various good choices if you’re planning to use it for PvE or PvP. It has the chance to roll with Threat Detector, Vorpal Weapon, Opening Shot, Moving Target, Auto-loading Holster, Iron Reach, Snapshot Sights, Voltshot, and Slickdraw, to name a few. For those planning to use Gunnora’s Axe in PvP, Surplus or Moving Target with Opening Shot could be a deadly combination, or you can swap out Opening Shot for Snapshot Sights. There’s a good amount of flexibility, but shotguns have always been a favorite for several Destiny 2 players.

Gunnora’s Axe Stats

Impact: 70

Range: 67

Stability: 49

Handling: 65

Reload Speed: 48

Rounds per minute: 65

Magazine: 6

Gunnora’s Axe PvE god rolls

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Threat Detector

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork: Reload Speed or Stability

Origin Trait: Skulking Wolf and Suros Synergy

Gunnora’s Axe PvP god rolls