Destiny 2: How to Fix It’s In the Cards Not Working Bug

No Destiny 2 season launches without its fair share of bugs, and Season 21, Season of the Deep is no exception. There have been relatively fewer this time around, which is good, but one thing players have been experiencing (myself included) is a bug claiming rewards from Hawthorne. After completing her Commendations vendor challenge, you go to her in the Tower and cannot select the Accept prompt on the It’s In the Cards screen. We’ll cover how to fix this issue in this guide.

How to Complete It’s In the Cards in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The It’s In the Cards bug fix is very simple: you need to be in a clan to progress through the screen. The problem probably arises because Hawthorne serves as both the Clan and Commendation vendor. With the addition of her Last Wish Raid Deepsight vendor responsibilities, everything on her end got even squirrellier.

The problem is compounded by a connection issue across Destiny 2 that disabling all Clan functionality went a long way to addressing. The official Bungie Help Twitter feed confirmed that they’ve disabled Clans across both the game and their websites, meaning that even if you were already in a clan while features went down, the game would treat you like you aren’t now.

Odds are that when Bungie is able to reenable Clans, everyone who was in one will be able to get past the It’s In the Cards screen again. There’s no telling when that will be, as networking issues in an always-online game as complex as Destiny 2 are tricky at best, though Bungie usually finds workarounds like these that only last a day or two.

Here’s hoping the same is true this time. If it’s not, don’t expect to be claiming your Commendation rewards for a bit, but there are thankfully plenty of other Powerful and Pinnacle sources in the game for you to farm in the meantime.