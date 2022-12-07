Destiny 2 IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

Rasputin’s signature IKELOS weapons have returned in the Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2, and that means the rather good shotgun, the IKELOS_SG is back. This shotgun is part of a series of revised IKELOS weapons brought back in Season of the Seraph with a new Origin Trait, however, these do not seem to generate Warmind Cells like their older iterations from previous seasons. So be aware when you’re using these with a Warmind Cell build, if you’re trying these. You can find the IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 by either finding a location revealed by the Resonance Amp or by focusing an Umbral Engram at the Clovis Bray Exo in the H.E.L.M.

How to get the IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 in Destiny 2

The revised version of the IKELOS_SG is a Rapid-Fire Frame type and it now shoots a predictable pattern within a square, represented by the new reticle on your HUD. This is an excellent shotgun for quick attacks as it also fires full-auto and has a fast reload when the magazine is empty.

PvP players will get lots of options with perks like Pugilist, Threat Detector, or One-Two Punch. If you’re playing PvE, you’ve got tons of damage-centric options like Trench Barrel, the new Cascade Point perk that boosts fire rate, or even Incandescent for Solar builds.

You can find the IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 by using your Resonance Amp to decode a hidden location across the system and opening the cache revealed by the Amp’s location hint. If you’re in the right area, you should hear classical music playing and see a faint red glow around the spinning diamond-shaped cache. Or, if you have Umbral Engrams to use, you can decode them at the Clovis Bray Exo in the H.E.L.M. once you have unlocked the ability to focus on these weapons.

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 stats:

Impact: 65

Range: 34

Stability: 32

Handling: 44

Rounds Per Minute: 140

Magazine: 7

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 PvE god rolls:

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Accurized Rounds or Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy or Offhand Strike

Perk 2: Incandescent, Trench Barrel, or Swashbuckler

Origin Trait: Rasputin’s Arsenal

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 PvP god rolls: