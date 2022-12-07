Destiny 2 IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3 God Roll guide – PvE and PvP

Rasputin brought back his favorite toys from the past in Season of the Seraph with a reprised set of the classic IKELOS weapons that date back to the Warmind expansion. The IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3 is a returning lightweight sniper rifle with a new Origin Trait, however, these do not seem to generate Warmind Cells like their older iterations from previous seasons. So be aware when you’re using these with a Warmind Cell build, if you’re trying these. You can find the IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3 by either finding a location revealed by the Resonance Amp or by focusing an Umbral Engram at the Clovis Bray Exo in the H.E.L.M.

How to get the IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 in Destiny 2

The revised version of the IKELOS_SR is a Rapid-Fire Frame type with a fast RPM and feather-light handling. Which makes it ideal for PvP players that like to stay mobile rather than camp out on a corner nobody’s watching.

PvP players see lots of good mobility options with No Distrations, Perpetual Motion, or Moving Target. Great damage traits all around for both PvP and PvE modes are on this gun with High-Impact Reserves, Incandescent, and the return of Box Breathing.

You can find the IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3 by using your Resonance Amp to decode a hidden location across the system and opening the cache revealed by the Amp’s location hint. If you’re in the right area, you should hear classical music playing and see a faint red glow around the spinning diamond-shaped cache. Or, if you have Umbral Engrams to use, you can decode them at the Clovis Bray Exo in the H.E.L.M. once you have unlocked the ability to focus on these weapons.

IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3 stats:

Impact: 55

Range: 30

Stability: 39

Handling: 67

Reload Speed: 57

Rounds Per Minute: 140

Magazine: 5

IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3 PvE god rolls:

Barrel: Chambered Compensator or Smallbore

Magazine: Flared Magwell or Seraph Rounds

Perk 1: Surplus or Fragile Focus

Perk 2: Incandescent, High-Impact Reserves, or Box Breathing

Origin Trait: Rasputin’s Arsenal

IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3 PvP god rolls: