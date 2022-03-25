Destiny 2 Lubrae’s Ruin God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

Whenever a new archetype of weapon becomes available in Destiny 2 there is always a debate about which version of the new weapon is going to be the best. Enter Lubrae’s Ruin, a Raid exclusive glaive with some serious power behind it. Due to its status as a solar weapon, Lubrae’s Ruin is an excellent addition to a guardians arsenal that is only going to get better with time. Additionally, Lubrae’s Ruin is a craftable weapon with access to enhanced perks.

In PvE, Lubrae’s Ruin is arguably the best glaive available to players but is overshadowed by The Enigma due to its ability to use the Season of the Risen void glaive mods. Once the void mods exclusive to the Risen artifact are gone, Lubrae’s Ruin will quickly become the go-to glaive for most players in PvE. In PvP, glaives are practically useless, so Lubrae’s Ruin is probably not your best choice. That being said, if you are looking to surprise your enemies and have a little fun, give Lubrae’s Ruin a try.

How to get Lubrae’s Ruin

Lubrae’s Ruin is a Raid exclusive weapon that only drops from Vow of the Disciple. Furthermore, Lubrae’s Ruin will only drop from the final chest after killing Rhulk, making it one of the harder weapons to get from Vow of the Disciple. Once obtained though, Lubrae’s Ruin can be bought with Spoils of Conquest after completing the Raid. Finally, an Adept version of the glaive can drop if you defeat Rhulk on Master difficulty.

Lubrae’s Ruin Stats

Impact: 80

Range: 51

Shield Duration: 46

Handling: 51

Reload Speed: 55

Charge Time: 40

Magazine: 4

PvE God Roll

Haft: Auxiliary Reserves

Magazine: Backup Mag

Perk 1: Immovable Object (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Unstoppable Force (Enhanced)

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll