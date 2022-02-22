What is The Enigma Glaive in Destiny 2?

There are numerous weapons for you to unlock and add to your armory in Destiny 2. The latest weapon category to come to the game are Glaives. They’re a melee weapon and also a ranged weapon, depending on you use their abilities. The first one you receive is called The Enigma. In this guide, we cover The Engima Glaive in Destiny 2 and how you unlock it.

The Engima Glaive is the first Glaive you receive while playing the game. You’ll unlock it as you progress through the main story of The Witch Queen expansion, which is how you unlock and learn about crafting. After completing the Relic quest and learning about crafting, the first weapon you make is The Engima. It is not an exotic weapon, but it is Legendary.

Upon completing the quest for The Enigma, you’ll unlock this weapon’s Pattern. A weapon Pattern in Destiny 2 is essentially a Blueprint that you’ll use at the Relic to repeatedly craft these items, modifying them to meet your specifications and perks that make it an ideal weapon for your armory. You can return to the Relic at The Enclave on Mars whenever you want to craft another version of it.

For those making their way through The Witch Queen expansion, you will not be able to miss this item, so you should unlock it as you naturally make your way through the expansion.