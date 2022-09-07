Destiny 2 Midha’s Reckoning God Roll guide – PvE and PvP

Midh’as Reckoning is a solid fusion rifle in Destiny 2. You can acquire it by making your way through the King’s Fall Raid, which will have you working alongside a fireteam of Guardians. You will need to work alongside your team for a chance to receive this weapon, but you want to make sure you give the best perks possible. This guide covers Midha’s Reckoning god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get Midha’s Reckoning

The only way to obtain a Midha’s Reckoning is by making your way through the King’s Fall raid. It has a chance to drop following the completion of every encounter, and there’s also an opportunity to receive one by collecting the hidden chests. These chests are scattered between the boss encounters, giving you more opportunities for weapons and armor you’ve already looted from the raid. When you reach the end of the King’s Fall raid, and you’ve already looted this weapon at least once, you can use your raid tokens to purchase another chance to receive a version of this weapon.

The Midha’s Reckoning can be an incredible fusion rifle, and one that sets it apart from others is that it can roll Reservoir Burst in the second row. Reservoir Burst is a fantastic perk, and it shines in PvE encounters. Some may consider using it in PvP, but other choices might fit your playstyle. Regardless, Reservoir Burst is the big perk you want to aim for when looting this weapon, especially when crafting it.

Midha’s Reckoning Stats

Blast Radius: 95

Range: 52

Stability: 22

Handling: 19

Reload Speed: 18

Charge Time: 960

Magazine: 5

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Enhanced Battery

Perk 1: Field Prep

Perk 2: Reservoir Burst

Masterwork: Charge time/Range

Origin Trait: Runneth Over

PvP God Roll