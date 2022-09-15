Destiny 2 Out of Bounds God Rolls – PvE and PvP

The Out of Bounds is a submachine gun in Destiny 2. It’s a rapid-fire weapon that can do a good amount of damage to a target, especially if you can close the distance between them and land every hit. Similar to many weapons in Destiny 2, the available perks on this weapon can make or break it. This guide covers the Out of Bounds god rolls for PvE and PvP encounters in Destiny 2.

How to get the Out of Bounds

The Out of Bounds is available from Lord Shaxx. You can earn it by completing Crucible matches or receiving a rank-up reward from Shaxx, whom you can find in the tower next to the vault. Of course, you won’t always receive this item as a reward, but there’s a good chance you could, and the more Crucible matches you play gives you additional opportunities to earn it.

The Out of Bounds is a 900 rounds-per-minute submachine, making it a monster of a weapon. Some of the best perks of this weapon are the Demolitionist, Grave Robber, Swashbuckler, Adrenaline Junkie, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Tap the Trigger, Kill Clip, and numerous others. Some of the better PvE perks will be Grave Robber, Subsistence, Golden Tricorn, and Adrenaline Junkie.

If you’re planning to use the Out of Bounds in PvP battles, Demolitionist, Tap the Trigger, Moving Target, and Kill Clip are several of your go-to options. There are multiple combinations for this weapon. Some popular combinations are Demolitionist and Rangefinder, Moving Target and Tap the Trigger, Perpetual Motion and Gutshot Straight, and Hip-Fire Grip and Kill Clip.

Out of Bounds stats

Impact: 15

Range: 32

Stability: 43

Handling: 67

Reload Speed: 28

Rounds Per Minute: 900

Magazine: 36

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Small Bore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Golden Tricorn

Masterwork: Range/Stability

Origin Trait: One Quiet Moment

PvP God Roll