Destiny 2 The Militia’s Birthright God Roll – PvE and PvP

The Militia’s Birthright is a grenade launcher in Destiny 2. It’s a powerful kinetic weapon that can do heavy damage, and you can blow through enemies with a few shots. To take full advantage of this weapon, you will want to make sure you give it the best perks possible to use in every situation. This guide covers The Militia’s Birthright’s god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get The Militia’s Birthright

You can only obtain the Militia’s Birthright if you complete the Nightfall encounter on Hero difficulty or higher. If you go up to higher difficulty levels, such as Legends or Master, you have a better chance of obtaining this weapon. You will also want to ensure it is the available Nightfall weapon for the week. This option rotates out every Tuesday following the weekly reset. We also recommend completing the Nightfall at higher difficulties to give you the best chance to earn this weapon as a reward.

Although you can use The Militia’s Birthright in PvP, you will likely find it far more helpful in PvE situations. It’s a great weapon to take out multiple enemies at the same time, netting you rapid kills in a matter of seconds. We recommend taking advantage of that and focusing on perks that give you those benefits, such as Ambitious Assassin and Multikill Clip. You can also try to find perks that give you benefits for hitting multiple targets simultaneously, such as One for All. These are some of the better PvE perk options you can go with if you can earn The Militia’s Birthright as a reward. For PvP, be on the lookout for Swashbuckler and Quickdraw.

The Militia’s Birthright stats

Blast Radius: 100

Velocity: 72

Stability: 23

Handling: 69

Reload Speed: 63

Rounds Per Minute: 90

Magazine: 1

The Militia’s Birthright PvE God Roll

Barrel: Confined Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Ambitious Assassin

Perk 2: One For All

Masterwork: Handling/Reload Speed

Origin Trait: Stunning Recovery

The Militia’s Birthright PvP God Roll