Destiny 2 Pizzicato-22 God Rolls guide – PvE and PvP

The Pizzicato-22 is a submachine gun that many Destiny 2 players are happy using with their builds. It’s a robust weapon, capable of decimating an opponent’s shield and making short work of them. Although it is a strong weapon, you want to make sure you have the best perks on it and know what perks you should give it if you’re planning to craft it. This guide covers the Pizzicato-22 god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Pizzicato-22

The Pizzicato-22 has a chance to drop on multiple occasions. You can earn it by opening up legendary engrams or receiving rank-up rewards. It primarily comes down to playing Destiny 2 and hoping for a good roll to come your way or to find a Deepsight version that you can take back to your crafting table.

When it comes to utilizing the Pizzicato-22, it has a good amount of use in both PvE and PvP situations. Naturally, you want to be close to your enemy to get the most out of it, and some of the best perks, such as Perpetual Motion, feature you consistently moving.

However, because it is a submachine gun, there’s a good chance you might miss a shot, and grabbing Mulligan in the first column never hurts, especially if you want to make sure every shot counts. Mulligan and Multikill Clip is a popular combination. However, for those who prefer a submachine for PvP, giving Pizzicato-22 Hip-fire Group and Pugilist is extremely useful, especially if you plan to use your melee attack reasonably often.

Pizzicato-22 Stats

Impact: 22

Range: 43

Stability: 50

Handling: 61

Reload Speed: 50

Rounds per Minute: 900

Magazine: 34

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Alloy Magazine

Perk 1: Mulligan

Perk 2: Multikill Clip

Masterwork: Handling/Range

Origin Trait: Suros Synergy

PvP God Roll