Destiny 2 Qullim’s Terminus God Rolls guide – PvE and PvP

A notable machine gun you can earn in Destiny 2 is the Qullim’s Terminus. It’s a powerful piece of weaponry that is a stand-out option for you to use in your Power slot. You don’t have a huge magazine with this weapon, but it might have some niche use depending on your build, especially as a Stasis weapon. It will come down to the perks you want to use with this machine gun. This guide covers the Qullim’s Terminus god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Qullim’s Terminus

You will have a chance to earn the Qullim’s Terminus by working through the King’s Fall raid. Additionally, you have the opportunity to loot it following every encounter you complete. There are five bosses for you to complete, each giving you a chance to earn a Qullim’s Terminus, and there are multiple hidden chests you can find as you make your way through the raid. When you complete King’s Fall and defeat Oryx, there will be a final chest where you can choose to roll for a Qullim’s Terminus using raid tokens, but only if you’ve already looted this weapon once before.

Related: Destiny 2 Zaouli’s Bane God Rolls guide – PvE and PvP

The PvE portion of Qullim’s Terminus has some potential. Although it only has a standard 44 magazine size, it has some decent options for perks, such as Killing Tally in the second column. You could swap this out for Firefly or even Headstone if you’re going to focus on a Statis build. However, PvE might be the best location for Qullim’s Terminus. We don’t see too many worthwhile PvP perks, and the chances of it are pretty low, but with Dynamic Sway Reduction and Eye of the Storm, it could be beneficial.

Qullim’s Terminus Stats

Impact: 70

Range: 68

Stability: 20

Handling: 30

Reload Speed: 36

Rounds per Minute: 360

Magazine: 44

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Appended Mag

Perk 1: Stats for All

Perk 2: Killing Tally

Masterwork: Stability/Reload Speed

Origin Trait: Runneth Over

PvP God Roll