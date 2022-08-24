Destiny 2 Planck’s Strike god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Planck’s Strike is a machine gun in Destiny 2. It arrived for the Season of Plunder, and you can get your hands on it and add it to your collection while boarding multiple pirate ships or take it with you to use against other Guardians. When using this weapon, you want to make sure you get the most out of it and find the best version. This guide covers the god rolls for Planck’s Strike for you to use in PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Planck’s Strike

You can find Planck’s Strike through the Season of Plunder content. The primary activities will be the Ketchcrash and Expeditions you go through. There’s a good chance for you to loot it through completing this content, and if you have any Treasure Maps when you complete an Expedition, you might loot one, but it might take you some time to receive this machine gun. Alternatively, you can visit the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M to roll on Spoils of Plunder Umbral Engrams.

The Planck’s Strike features a large magazine, giving you plenty of time to mow down your enemies with this tremendous weapon. You want to increase your reload speed, handling, and stability as often as possible to ensure your shots connect against an opponent. The Right Hook Origin Trait will also encourage you to use your melee attacks while wielding this weapon, increasing the machine gun’s power and adding more rounds to a nearly spent magazine.

Planck’s Strike stats

Impact: 25

Range: 40

Stability: 38

Handling: 62

Reload Speed: 57

Rounds Per Minute: 900

Magazine: 75

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Grave Robber

Perk 2: Swashbuckler

Masterwork: Handling/Stability

Origin: Right Hook

PvP God Roll