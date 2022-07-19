Destiny 2 server status – Is Destiny 2 Down?

The Destiny 2 servers experience issues often, and when this happens, you will be unable to get into the game. You will know there’s a problem when you attempt to jump into the game’s menu, and you’re waiting to pick the Guardian you want to play, but it prevents you from getting that far. There are a handful of reasons for this. Here’s what you need to know about Destiny 2’s server status and if Destiny 2 is down or if it’s on your side.

Is Destiny 2 down?

One of the biggest reasons Destiny 2 is likely down right now is because we’re getting closer to a weekly update. This happens on Tuesday at 1 PM ET. Sometimes, a few hours before the update happens, developers Bungie will take down the servers to work on them, preparing for a larger patch. You will see this before a big event, the start of a new season, an expansion, or any mid-season patches the team pushes to the server.

You may want to double-check you’re not the only player experiencing this issue. You can check by making your way over to the Downdetector for Destiny 2 or by following the Bungie help page to see if there’s any scheduled extended maintenance for the day. In addition, we recommend visiting the Bungie Help Twitter page and following them to learn when these maintenance periods will be happening.

These locations are good opportunities to ensure it’s not only happening to you. Luckily, Bungie is fairly consistent with how this works, and if the servers are down, you can expect them to come back up in a few hours.