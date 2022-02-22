How to fix Destiny 2 “One moment please” error

Players might experience various errors on the release days of Destiny 2 updates, and the game can also put you into a queue when you try to log in. Similarly, on a patch day, you might face the “one moment please” error while entering the game, and in this guide, we will explain the reason behind the appearance of this problem and how you can fix it.

Destiny 2: One Moment Please Error Fix

Image via Bungie

If you are getting the “one moment please” error in Destiny 2, this means that a massive number of players are trying to log into the game at the same time, and the servers are incapable of holding everyone. It means you have been put in a queue by the game, and unfortunately, there is no fix to this problem.

So, the best thing you can do is stay on the loading screen and wait for your turn. It can take a few minutes or even a few hours before you can jump into Destiny 2 to enjoy the latest content. The good thing is that there’s no issue from your side, and getting this error is quite normal whenever an expansion gets released.