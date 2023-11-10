Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Storyline Explained

The Season of the Wish has now revealed itself as the next upcoming season for Destiny 2. But the story may still be confusing for some players who haven’t been closely following along with what has unfolded so far.

The darkness storyline in Destiny 2 is coming to an end soon with the upcoming “Destiny 2: The Final Shape” expansion, which is set to release sometime in 2024. With the revelations of The Season of the Wish, all signs point to this upcoming season being the primary bridge between Lightfall and The Final Shape.

For some, everything that’s happened since the Red War era is quite confusing, due to the nature of how Bungie released their expansions since the launch of Shadowkeep, with every expansion being available to play in any order. For The Season of the Wish, much of the current story has ties to the Last Wish Raid which came out in 2018 during the Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion. This is exactly where the mythos begins.

What Is The Last Wish?

Image via Bungie

As someone who’s spent a lot of time doing the Last Wish Raid in preparation for The Season of the Wish, I’ve always wondered how the last wish storyline would fit into the current world. For those who haven’t played it, the raid features players going into the Dreaming City in order to defeat Riven, who’s the last known living Ahamkara in the Destiny 2 universe. Ahamkara is a mysterious and powerful alien who shapeshifts and grants wishes. They first appeared in the Sol System after the Traveler arrived before the games.

The main problem with them is that the wishes they grant are usually twisted and not what the wisher envisioned when making a request. In fact, the Ahamkara turns the wishes against the wisher in terrible ways. Mara Sov, the Awoken Leader, ironically awoke the last Ahamkara, Riven, in an attempt to gain power that no one else had. She was able to circumvent Riven from exploiting her wishes against her by using the wall of wishes.

How Does The Last Wish Raid Tie Into The Storyline?

Image via Bungie

The storyline events with Mara Sov and Riven during Destiny 2 would eventually lead to us Guardians raiding the temple that held both the Wall of Wishes and Riven. We were able to locate fourteen out of the fifteen wishes, but for years, we could never find the last one. That all changed recently after we solved the Imbaru Engine puzzle, which led to the revelation of the new upcoming season, Season of the Wish, which will most likely tackle the story between Mara Sov and the Ahamkara. One thing’s for sure: I’m definitely excited to see more Mara Sov, as she’s one of my favorite characters in Destiny 2.