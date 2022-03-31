Destiny 2 Sweet Sorrow God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

Season of the Risen in Destiny 2 has introduced us to some new Cabal-themed weapons that resemble the newly formed alliance between the Cabal and the Vanguard. One of those weapons is the Sweet Sorrow, an arc-powered energy auto rifle that has been making waves in both PvE and PvP activities. Additionally, Sweet Sorrow is one of the few craftable auto rifles currently in the game, setting it ahead of the pack when it comes to auto rifles.

In PvE Sweet Sorrow is like any other rapid-fire frame auto rifle, meaning it’s a good choice. If you like the killing power of submachine guns in PvE but want a little more range, Sweet Sorrow is made for you. In PvP Sweet Sorrow has been showing its prowess. It can catch opposing guardians off guard and shred through multiple targets with ease, so long as you can maintain the recoil.

How to get Sweet Sorrow

Sweet Sorrow is a Season of the Risen exclusive weapon meaning it can be a bit more difficult to get. First, Sweet Sorrow can drop from Season of the Risen-related activities such as PsiOps Battlegrounds and decrypting focused Umbral Engrams. Sweet Sorrow can also be crafted at the relic on Mars, allowing players to pick and chose the exact roll that they want.

Sweet Sorrow Stats

Impact: 18

Range: 31

Stability: 59

Handling: 48

Reload Speed 52

Rounds Per Minute: 720

Magazine: 52

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Triple Tap / Stats for All (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Demolistionist / Focused Fury (Enhanced)

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll