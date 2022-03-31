Destiny 2 Thoughtless God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Season of the Risen in Destiny 2 comes a slew of new Cabal-themed weapons that resemble the newly formed alliance with the Vanguard. One of these weapons is Thoughtless, a stasis-powered adaptive frame sniper that has quickly become one of the best sniper rifles to use in any activity in the game. On top of that, Thoughtless is a craftable weapon that allows enhanced level perks to be slotted on it, setting it even further ahead.

In PvE Thoughtless rolls with some unique perks that no other sniper rifle in the game can roll with, making it a fantastic choice for boss damage and major enemy clear. In PvP Thoughtless has everything it needs to be an excellent choice for a PvP Focused sniper. That being said, some other sniper rifles might feel more comfortable due to the Thoughtless scope being a bit odd.

How to get Thoughtless

Thoughtless can be a little confusing to get due to the way Season of the Risen weapons work. First, you can hit level 30 in the Risen season pass to get a curated roll of Thoughtless. Further progression through the pass will allow Thoughtless to drop through various playlist activities. Thoughtless can also drop randomly after completing any Season of the Risen-related activity such as PsiOps Battlegrounds. Finally, you can craft Thoughtless at the relic on Mars with the exact perks and traits that you want.

Thoughtless Stats

Impact: 70

Range: 56

Stability: 54

Handling: 51

Reload Speed: 50

Rounds Per Minute: 90

Magazine: 4

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Overflow (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Firing Line / Focused Fury (Enhanced)

Masterwork: Stability

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll