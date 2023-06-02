Diablo 4 – All Health Potion Upgrades and How to Unlock Them

Healing potions are critical in Diablo 4 and this guide shows you where to get those upgrades and how to unlock them.

Health potions are one of the few ways you can heal yourself in Diablo 4. They restore a large portion of your character’s health, which can be critical when you’re in the middle of a fight with multiple demons, undead, or even fighting a gigantic world boss alongside your friends.

When you begin playing Diablo 4, everyone starts off with four health potions. However, they can be upgraded as you progress through the game, but only at specific times. You won’t have access to them immediately, and there are certain requirements you have to meet when attempting to unlock any health potion upgrade. Here’s what you need to know.

Every Potion in Diablo 4

Below are all Health Potion upgrades you can purchase in Diablo 4, and the requirements you need to meet to unlock it.

Health Potion UpgradeEffectsUnlock Requirements
Weak Healing PotionHeals 17 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 secondsStarting Health Potion
Tiny Healing PotionHeals 48 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 secondsReach level 10, pay 250 Gold and give 8 Gallowvine
Minor Healing PotionHeals 80 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 secondsReach level 20, pay 400 Gold, and give 15 Gallowvine and 5 Biteberry
Light Healing PotionHeals 144 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 secondsReach level 30, pay 470 Gold, and give 20 Gallowvine, 10 Biteberries, and 5 Crushed Beast Bones
Moderate Healing PotionHeals 255 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 secondsReach player level 45, pay 900 Gold, and give 20 Gallowvine, 12 Howler Moss, and 5 Demon’s Hearts
Strong Healing PotionHeals 378 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 secondsReach level 60, pay 1,700 Gold, and give 27 Gallowvine, 15 Reddamine, and 5 Paletongues
Greater Healing PotionHeals 559 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 secondsReach level 70, pay 2,500 Gold, and give 36 Blightshade, 18 Lifesbane, 5 Grave Dust, and 5 Angelbreath
Major Healing PotionHeals 827 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 secondsReach level 80, pay 5,000 Gold, and give 27 Blightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 27 Biteberries, 27 Reddamines, 27 Howl Moss, 10 Angelbreaths, and 5 Fiend Rosses
Superior Healing PotionHeals 1,274 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 secondsReach level 90, pay 12,500 Gold, and give 36 Blightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 36 Howler Moss, 20 Angelbreaths, 20 Grave Dust, 10 Forgotten Souls, and 10 Fiend Roses

How To Unlock All Health Potion Upgrades in Diablo 4

Alchemist-icon-in-Diablo-4
When you begin playing Diablo 4, your starting health potion is the Weak Healing Potion. Every player receives it, and they can only use it four times. Now, almost every 10 levels there’s an option to purchase a better, higher-quality health potion. The first time this will happen is at level 10, and there are eight total upgrades for you to unlock over the course of your Diablo 4 playthrough.

The only way to upgrade your Health Potion is to visit an Alchemist. These NPCs typically appear in the larger towns in Diablo 4, and they have the mortal and pestle icons on the maps, making them easy to track down. Thankfully, there’s no required recipe to unlock when you want to upgrade a health potion. However, each upgrade comes with a level, gold, and material requirement that you need to meet to purchase it. It’s a permanent upgrade for that character, so this won’t need to be repeated.

