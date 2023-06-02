Diablo 4 – All Health Potion Upgrades and How to Unlock Them

Health potions are one of the few ways you can heal yourself in Diablo 4. They restore a large portion of your character’s health, which can be critical when you’re in the middle of a fight with multiple demons, undead, or even fighting a gigantic world boss alongside your friends.

When you begin playing Diablo 4, everyone starts off with four health potions. However, they can be upgraded as you progress through the game, but only at specific times. You won’t have access to them immediately, and there are certain requirements you have to meet when attempting to unlock any health potion upgrade. Here’s what you need to know.

Every Potion in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below are all Health Potion upgrades you can purchase in Diablo 4, and the requirements you need to meet to unlock it.

Health Potion Upgrade Effects Unlock Requirements Weak Healing Potion Heals 17 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 seconds Starting Health Potion Tiny Healing Potion Heals 48 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 seconds Reach level 10, pay 250 Gold and give 8 Gallowvine Minor Healing Potion Heals 80 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 seconds Reach level 20, pay 400 Gold, and give 15 Gallowvine and 5 Biteberry Light Healing Potion Heals 144 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 seconds Reach level 30, pay 470 Gold, and give 20 Gallowvine, 10 Biteberries, and 5 Crushed Beast Bones Moderate Healing Potion Heals 255 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 seconds Reach player level 45, pay 900 Gold, and give 20 Gallowvine, 12 Howler Moss, and 5 Demon’s Hearts Strong Healing Potion Heals 378 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 seconds Reach level 60, pay 1,700 Gold, and give 27 Gallowvine, 15 Reddamine, and 5 Paletongues Greater Healing Potion Heals 559 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 seconds Reach level 70, pay 2,500 Gold, and give 36 Blightshade, 18 Lifesbane, 5 Grave Dust, and 5 Angelbreath Major Healing Potion Heals 827 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 seconds Reach level 80, pay 5,000 Gold, and give 27 Blightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 27 Biteberries, 27 Reddamines, 27 Howl Moss, 10 Angelbreaths, and 5 Fiend Rosses Superior Healing Potion Heals 1,274 life and heals 35% of your Maximum Health over 3 seconds Reach level 90, pay 12,500 Gold, and give 36 Blightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 36 Howler Moss, 20 Angelbreaths, 20 Grave Dust, 10 Forgotten Souls, and 10 Fiend Roses

How To Unlock All Health Potion Upgrades in Diablo 4

Screenshot via Gamepur

When you begin playing Diablo 4, your starting health potion is the Weak Healing Potion. Every player receives it, and they can only use it four times. Now, almost every 10 levels there’s an option to purchase a better, higher-quality health potion. The first time this will happen is at level 10, and there are eight total upgrades for you to unlock over the course of your Diablo 4 playthrough.

The only way to upgrade your Health Potion is to visit an Alchemist. These NPCs typically appear in the larger towns in Diablo 4, and they have the mortal and pestle icons on the maps, making them easy to track down. Thankfully, there’s no required recipe to unlock when you want to upgrade a health potion. However, each upgrade comes with a level, gold, and material requirement that you need to meet to purchase it. It’s a permanent upgrade for that character, so this won’t need to be repeated.