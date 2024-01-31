Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening: Everything We Know About Lunar Shrines, Tasks, & Rewards

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 has a new seasonal event on the way called the Lunar Awakening, and with it comes some new tasks, tweaked content, and rewards for players to earn during the event.

Diablo 4 players have already begun to sink their teeth into Season of the Construct, and this event only adds a little extra to their demon-slaying antics. To ensure you have all the details and information on this event, we’ve put together this guide that explains the event, including the rewards and objectives, so you can jump in and get right into the action when it begins.

What is The Lunar Awakening Event in Diablo 4?

The Lunar Awakening is an upcoming limited-time event coming to Diablo 4 and will see the shrines of Sanctuary transformed and enchanted with new abilities and powers that players can harness. As well as these new powers, there will be a new reputation to earn during the event, a bug to help gain more experience, and new cosmetic items that can be unlocked as you participate.

When Does the Lunar Awakening Begin in Diablo 4?

Image via Blizzard

The Lunar Awakening begins on February 6 at 10 AM PST and will run until February 20 at 10 AM PST.

To unlock and begin this event, you’ll need to head to Ked Bardu and talk to Ying-Yue, the NPC in charge of the event, where you will find the Lunar Night Market, which will act as the event’s central hub. After talking with this NPC, you can begin earning Ancestor’s Favor reputation, which you can redeem at the Lunar Night Market for rewards.

Lunar Awakening Tasks & Currencies

Image via Blizzard

During this event, you will find many of the shrines in Sanctuary changed and empowered, with a new visual that resembles a dragon. These new Lunar Shrines provide new and empowered effects that players can take advantage of in the overworld and during dungeons, which will not only grant these new powers but a powerful buff that will see you earn 50% bonus EXP (multiplicative) and get a 30% movement speed buff while active.

The effects are as follows:

Artillery Shrine – Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb.

Blast Wave Shrine – Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment.

Channeling Shrine- Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns.

Conduit Shrine – Summon frequent, powerful, shocking strikes.

Greed Shrine – Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, 25 kills summons a Treasure Goblin, and 50 kills summons a second.

Lethal Shrine – Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear on surrounding monsters. Note: this includes Elites, but excludes Bosses and other Players.

Protection Shrine – You reflect all incoming damage. Damage reflected scales with Level and World Tier.

As well as this, there will be Lunar Awakening-themed Whispers you can complete, and you have a chance to get a Nightmare Dungeon affix called Ancestors Favor, which will guarantee only Lunar Shirnes spawn in the Nightmare Dungeon, and you will get 10% extra Glyph EXP for completing the dungeon.

Lunar Awakening Rewards in Diablo 4

Image via Blizzard

You’ll have ten ranks of Ancestors Favor reputation to earn, unlocking new rewards for your account, including six different themed cosmetics that include a back piece, new markings for the Barbarian, and several weapon skins. In addition, the in-game shop will have several new bundles to purchase themed around the event that include a mount armor and armor sets for each class.