Diablo 4 – All Keywords and Status Effects Explained

There are multiple attacks and status effects for you to use while playing Diablo 4. These all play into each other, depending on the type of build you want to make for your character. Certain keywords and status effects will matter for specific characters, but it’s important to know how they all work to properly optimize a build.

There are multiple to go through, and it can be difficult to keep track of them all. Here’s what you need to know about every keyword and status effect that takes place in Diablo 4.

What Every Keyword and Status Effect Means in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has all of the keywords and status effects broken down in the skills trees for every character. However, trying to nail down this information can be trouble, especially for anyone who is playing on a console.

Every Keyword in Diablo 4

These status effects typically have to do with certain abilities or attacks you’re using in Diablo 4. These are all of the keywords that you need to know while playing the game.

Keywords How They Work Armor Contribution How much of your armor assists in lower the base damage done to your character against non-Physical Attacks Barrier A barrier that goes over your character’s current health that takes damage from all sources Blood Orbs An orb that appears on the ground, healing your character for 15% of their health Close Any enemy or character that can be hit in Melee Distance is considered close Critical Hit A heavy hit that does 50% (or more) of the standard attack Distant Any enemy or character outside of Melee Distance is considered Distant Healthy Your character is Healthy when they have more than 80% of their maximum life Injured Your character is considered Injured if they have less than 35% of their maximum life Lucky Hit Lucky Hit is similar to Critical Hit, but certain items or resources can trigger a unique effect if they occur on a Lucky Hit strike against an opponent. Overpower When your character does an Overpowered attack, this attack will deal bonus damage based on the character’s current life and their Fortified life Stealth When your character is in Stealth, they cannot be targeted by another enemy or character. However, if they are hit with by an attack or an AoE, or they attempt an attack, they leave stealth Thorns While your character has Thorns, any attack that directly damages your character will damage the attacker.

Every Status Effect in Diablo 4

For some characters, an attacker can cause a status effect against an enemy, such as causing a foe to begin bleeding, or their movement might slow down because of chill. These are all of the status effects you need to know in Diablo 4.