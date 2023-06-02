Diablo 4 – All Stronghold Locations

Strongholds in Diablo 4 are difficult challenges that players will find throughout Sanctuary. These little dungeons will have fans utilizing their arsenal of skills and weapons in exciting combat opportunities. However, finding them can be just as challenging as taking them down. Because of this, Diablo 4 players will need to keep their eyes peeled while exploring the map.

** This guide is currently in progress and will continue to update as new information becomes available**

To help Diablo 4 players locate and tackle these unique dungeons, we’ll go over the locations of every Stronghold in Diablo 4, including their region and some details on what you can expect when you arrive at these locations.

What are Strongholds in Diablo 4?

Strongholds in Diablo 4 are best described as smaller dungeons found in the open world. They are often tucked away in larger areas such as abandoned villages, fortresses, or temples and feature tough enemies and bosses, as well as specific tasks for players to complete. Strongholds can be tackled at any point throughout the story and post-game.

Diablo 4’s Strongholds aren’t an easy challenge, as these locations will almost always be a couple of levels higher than your character level, and feature particularly strong encounters. However, they also offer great rewards like EXP, gold, loot, and the biggest Renown reward for liberating a stronghold.

All Stronghold Locations in Diablo 4

Here we have listed all the Stronghold locations in Diablo 4 and a couple of details on what to expect. There are three Strongholds in each of the game’s five regions, making for a total of 15 to complete.

Fractured Peaks Strongholds

Location Name Description Kor Dragan Located in the northern part of the Fractured Peaks, above the Menested Waypoint.



This Stronghold features vampires who have overtaken a Cathedral of Light fortress. Malnok Located east of Kyovashad and south of the Beast Tribe Refuge Waypoint.



This Stronghold is covered in a thick blizzard and full of Goatmen you must dispose of. Nostrava Located north of Nevesk Waypoint, this Stronghold sees you enter a seemingly abandoned village and discover it’s filled with demons and cultists.

Scosglen Strongholds

Location Name Description Hopes Light Located northeast of Braestaig Waypoint, right at the very top of the map.



This Stronghold will require you to make a lot of jumps across broke ships as you approach and climb a run-down lighthouse. Moordaine Lodge Located northeast of Trimair Waypoint, this abandoned hunter’s lodge has been taken over by demons. You’ll need to clear out to free the area. Túr Dúlra Located northeast of Firebreak Manor, this Druidic College has become corrupt and overrun with Goatmen.

Dry Steppes Strongholds

Location Name Description Temple of Rot Located north of the Jirandai Waypoint, this area has become a cannibals hideout filled with corruption and blood. The Onyx Watchtower Located southeast of Ked Bardu Waypoint, this watchtower has become a hideout for thieves and lowlifes. You’ll need to clear the camp and destroy their huts to clear the area. The Ruins of Qara-Yisu Located to the south of the Hidden Outlook and Nevesk Waypoints.



In this Stronghold, you’ll find town ruins that have been buried in salt, with spirits ready to attack as you enter.

Kehjistan Strongholds

Location Name Description Alcarnus Located south of Jirandai and northeast of Tarsarak Waypoints.



Here you’ll find a desert town filled with zombies and necrotic mess and a surgeon whose experiments arent too savory. Altar of Ruin Located northeast of the Iron Wolves Encampment Waypoint, you’ll find a ruined temple infested with demons and cultists at this Stronghold. Omath’s Redoubt Located to the southwest of the Kehj Waypoint, this Stronghold is a battlefield from a conflict long ago, filled with zombies and ghosts for you to battle.

Hawezar Strongholds