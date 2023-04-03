Diablo 4 Battle Pass explained – Cost, rewards, and more

Diablo 4’s Battle Pass gives players a chance to unlock multiple free and premium rewards, such as cosmetics and currency, as they level up, explore, and slay all manner of demons across the sanctuary. If you are wondering how the Diablo 4 Battle Pass works, including its rewards, length, and cost, we’ve got all the details for you.

Diablo 4 Battle Pass explained

The Diablo 4 Season Pass will offer players multiple rewards in the form of premium currency for microtransactions, cosmetic items such as armor and weapon skins, and boosts, which may include extra exp earned or additional money from enemies. These will be earned by progressing through the Battle Pass, leveling up, and completing tasks and challenges throughout the season, with a new Battle Pass beginning each new season.

Diablo 4 Battle Pass Tiers and Rewards

There will be a few tiers within the Battle Pass with different rewards, which are as follows:

Free Tiers: Available to all players and will include boosts

Available to all players and will include boosts Premium Tiers: Seasonal cosmetics such as armor, mounts, and emotes

Seasonal cosmetics such as armor, mounts, and emotes Premium Currency: Used tiopurhcase content from the in-game shop

We don’t currently know the exact breakdown of the Battle Pass, such as how much currency will be available for free, the number of tiers, or the number of reward tiers, but we will update this guide once we do.

Blizzard has assured fans that all content included in the Battle Pass and in-game shop will feature no pay-to-win or pay-for-power options and will be purely cosmetic. Additionally, they have clarified that while players can purchase tiers in the Battle Pass, boosts will not be unlocked via purchasing, meaning players will still need to progress to the required level to get the season boosts.

Diablo 4 Battle Pass Cost and Length

The Diablo 4 Battle Pass will cost $10/£8, around the same price that other games on the market list their Battle Passes, although having to pay extra on top of the full AAA price for the Battle Pass will likely not sit well with some players.

Each Battle Pass is expected to last around the same time as a season, which Blizzard has said will likely be around three months, and should take on average 75 hours to complete, though this will vary from player to player.