Diablo 4 – How to earn Renown & Advance Region Progress

Diablo IV has a ton of ways for players to progress and improve their characters, including the Renown System. This feature allows players to unlock new benefits as they explore the world of Sanctuary and complete the many tasks and activities the game has on offer.

By earning Renown, you’ll get rewards that can benefit both your current character and every other character you have on the realm, making Renown a particularly helpful system that’s worth investing in and making progress.

Below, we will go over the Renown System in Diablo IV, how to make progress, and what kind of rewards you will earn as you play.

What is the Renown System in Diablo 4?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Renown system in Diablo 4 is a feature that rewards players for exploring, discovering, and completing different tasks as they journey across Sanctuary. By reaching certain thresholds, you’ll unlock rewards that can aid you in your adventure and provide helpful bonuses. Each of the game’s five regions has its own Renown tracker, meaning you’ll need to complete the appropriate tasks in that region to make progress.

To see your current Renown for reach Diablo 4 region, start by opening the map. You can do this by pressing TAB on your keyboard for PC. From here, you’ll notice that you can see tasks in the region at the top of the screen and View Rewards. On PC this can be done by pressing the W key. This will open the Renown screen, showing your current progress in a region, what tasks you have finished, and your completed and upcoming thresholds.

How to Earn Renown in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple ways to earn Renown in Diablo 4, most of which are straightforward. You earn Renown by doing the following activities:

Discovering and Area (5 Renown) – As you uncover more of the named locations in the world, your map will become filled in, and you’ll earn a nice Renown bonus just for exploring.

Finding an Altar of Lilith (10 Renown) – These statues of Lilith will provide powerful benefits to your character, such as permanent stat boosts and increased HP. These can be found scattered across the world in hideaways and areas off the beaten path.

Unlocking a Waypoint (20 Renown) – Waypoints are the fast travel mechanics of Diablo IV, which you can use to teleport to cities and towns to speed up getting around the map. There are usually six to eight Waypoints per region.

Completing Side Quests (20 Renown) – Side quests provide additional tasks for players, usually ranging from killing monsters, finding an item, or collecting a resource. These will be littered across Sanctuary and are shown by blue exclamation marks.

Completing a Dungeon (30 Renown) – Dungeons in Diablo 4 are randomly generated instances filled with lots of enemies, a few bosses, and rewards. Completing a Dungeon for the first time will get you both the Renown reward and a Legendary power you can use on your gear by visiting an Occultist.

Liberating a Stronghold (100 Renown) – Strongholds are large areas overrun with formidable enemies and require players to complete tasks and defeat several boss characters to liberate the area. Doing so will sometimes unlock small villages filled with crafters and a Waypoint.

Renown Rewards in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

As players progress through each region’s Renown progression, they will unlock different rewards that will be greatly beneficial. These include potion capacity increases, skill points, paragon points, Murmuring Obols increases, Gold, and EXP.

At first, you can only unlock the initial three thresholds, as the other two require World Tier 3. However, World Tier 3 in Diablo 4 can only be accessed once you reach level 50, complete the main campaign, and have finished the Capstone Dungeon. When these have been done, you’ll be able to unlock the other thresholds or claim them if you have already met the required Renown.