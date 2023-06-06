Diablo 4 – All Tortured Gift Chest locations

The endgame content is where the real meat of Diablo 4 is going to be for all players. After you beat the main campaign, the tougher part of the game becomes available, and you can start increasing the world tiers, taking part in nightmare dungeons, fighting world bosses, and much more. One new aspect to the endgame of Diablo 4 is the Helltide, which comes with unique resources and rewards, such as the Tortured Gift of Mystery.

You can visit these locations during a Helltide that appear for a limited time. There’s not too much information on this chest, but they do appear to show in specific locations. This guide covers where to find all Tortured Gift of Mystery locations and what they do in Diablo 4.

How to Unlock Tortured Gifts of Mystery in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tortured Gift of Mystery is a unique chest that only appears during the Helltide activity in Diablo 4. It’s a chest with a specific reward inside it, but it’s locked. The only way to unlock it is by collecting Aberrant Cinders. These are resources you can collect during the Helltide, and you can see how many you have at the top-right of your screen.

Not every Tortured Gift chest requires the same amount of Cinders to unlock it. Some might require 75, and others may require 125 Cinders. You’ll need to act fast in Diablo 4’s Helltide activity to cut through the enemies and collect the Cinders. These have a chance to drop from regular enemies and elites or are a reward for completing random world events that appear within the Helltide.

Everything is much stronger in this game mode, which makes it more dangerous to traverse these regions. You might have better luck running around with a group or completing them when you reach a higher level, with more aspects unlocked on your character in Diablo 4.

Where to Find All Tortured Gifts of Mystery in Diablo 4

When a Helltide begins in Diablo 4, the area is covered in red on the map and is covered in blood rain. The enemies are stronger, and the encounters are tougher, but the rewards are much more interesting across the board. This is where you can begin to track down the Tortured Gift chest.

When you hover over any gifts, you’ll know the type of reward awaiting you inside the chest based on the name. For example, you’ll know you can loot a weapon from inside a chest called Tortured Gift of Weaponry, and it will be an armor piece if it says Tortured Gift of Protection. The chest names are random, so don’t expect the same chest to always appear in the same spot.

These are all of the Tortured Gift locations we’ve found so far in Diablo 4, and we will be updating it as we find more within the five regions of the game.

All Tortured Gift Chest locations in Hawezar in Diablo 4

Hawezar is broken up into multiple regions: These are the Tortured Gifts we’ve discovered so far.

All Dismal Foothill Tortured Gift Chest locations in Diablo 4

These are all of the Tortured Gift Chests you can find in the Dismal Foothills.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Ruins of Rakhat Keep Tortured Gift Chest locations in Diablo 4

You can visit these locations to find Tortured Gift chests in the Ruins of Rakhat region of Diablo 4. Although it’s a small area, it’s still worth mentioning and checking out during a Helltide.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Fethis Wetlands Tortured Gift Chest locations in Diablo 4

Here’s where you can find all Tortured Gift Chest locations in the Fethist Wetlands region of Diablo 4.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We will be updating this guide as we get more information and venture deeper into Diablo 4.