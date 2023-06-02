Diablo 4 – Best Barbarian Names

Diablo 4 gives you a chance to jump into the world of Sanctuary to face off against a demonic horde threatening to bend the fabric of time, corrupting all humans that live there. Before you jump into the game, you’ll have to pick the character you want to play as, and one of the choices is to become a Barbarian.

There have been several Barbarians in other stories outside the Diablo series, and finding an appropriate name for your character can be difficult. These are some of our favorite names that you can use for your Barbarian character in Diablo 4.

What Are The Best Barbarian Names in Diablo 4?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When creating a Barbarian character, it depends on what route you want to go for your Diablo 4 character. There have been Barbarians that have appeared in actual history, and others that are entirely made up and are situated in folklore and stories, such as Conan the Barbarian being one of the more famous ones.

A majority of the Barbarian names are relatively short and curt. These names can be only a few letters long, while others are much longer, with several more syllables, such as Dalvaesbrarn, Snognelkeld, or Kottfiltenn.

It is important to note that your character’s name cannot exceed 12 characters in Diablo 4, which might limit some of your choices.

Historical Barbarian Names For Your Diablo 4 Character

For those who want to use a historical name, these are some of our favorite Barbarian names that you can use for your Diablo 4 character.

Alaric

Bathilda

Boris

Boudicca

Clotilda

Duncan

Eurydice

Griselda

Gunhilda

Hartwig

Junaid

Kavan

Lothar

Luther

Ragnar

Swain

Tanguy

Vigga

Zelda

Fantasy Barbarian Names For Your Diablo 4 Character

Because Diablo 4 is set in a fantasy world, using a name from history might not be for you. Thankfully, there are several other names you can potentially choose for your character, and you can also leave it up to your imagination if you’re struggling to find a proper one. These are some of our favorite fantasy Barbarian names that you can use for your Diablo 4 character.

Algot

Bergthor

Braddun

Gurn

Hallvard

Hemming

Holvast

Jifreyna

Joar

Lemdeg

Ondermo

Posked

Puroduvurd

Rirmieh

Rirnsirnus

Shindrisa

Sigfrid

Styrbjorn

Thurd

Tofnervi

Tronhosh

Vi

If none of these names fit your character, you might need to find one of the many random name generators online. You might want to use multiple sources for inspiration, and none of them have to be set in stone, such as Fantasy Name Generators, Story Shack, Reedsy, or Name Generator, to share a few.