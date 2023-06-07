Diablo 4 – How Does a Campfire Work?

As you spend your time exploring Sanctuary in Diablo 4, there might be times when you come across something in the world which can be a little bit vague. Although Diablo 4 does a fairly good job of explaining most of the systems in the game, there are moments when you can be left completely stumped.

Coming across a campfire in Diablo 4 can be one of those confusing moments, as it isn’t made clear what this burning lump of wood might do. Thankfully, there are benefits invloved, so here is every you need to know about campfires in Diablo 4.

Related: Diablo 4 – All World Boss Spawn Timers & Where to Find Them

What Does a Campfire Do in Diablo 4?

Screenshot by Gamepur

A campfire can only be found in limited circumstances throughout Diablo 4. You’re most likely to come across a campfire when assembling for a world event, like The Gathering Legions. During one of these events, a countdown will start to tick on the map letting you know when this particular event is going to begin, and you’ll need to meet at the gathering point with everyone else. This is where you’ll find a campfire.

The campfire provides an experience buff when within range of it, and will increase in stacks over time to a maximum of 15%. It takes two minutes to reach the full experience bonus, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re at the event early enough to get the complete benefit. You’ll be able to see the campfire bonus above your toolbar where the other buffs are generally located.

This experience buff is only for the event you’re at, and won’t extend out into the open world of Sanctuary once the event has completed, or if you decide to leave. We think the campfire is used to incentivize players to be at the event early, and so that as more players join, they can see a group already beginning to form.

You can also stack this campfire buff in Diablo 4 with your other bonuses, such as playing with another group of players, or popping an elixir before battle.