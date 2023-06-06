Diablo 4 – How to get Baleful Fragments

Diablo 4 has tons of crafting and upgrading options for players to use as they level up and progress through the game, a lot of them using materials you’ll find and earn throughout the world. One of the more important and sought-after items is Baleful Fragments, a rare crafting material in Diablo 4 that players need to upgrade their legendary weapons.

This material is key in refining and strengthening your character and build, especially in the late and endgame, and can be pretty tricky to get a hold of.

In this guide, we will explain what Baleful Fragments are in Diablo 4, how to get this material, and what they can be used for so you can get powered up and ready to battle.

How to get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Baleful Fragments, you need to salvage your Legendary weapons, which can be done at any Blacksmith you find in Diablo 4. Legendary weapons are the ones orange rarity, and have effects attached to them. As players will learn, Legendary weapons are a fairly rare sight and won’t drop from every enemy. Instead, you’ll likely get them from killing bosses, elites enemies, world bosses, and from dungeons as you level up.

Additionally, once you have completed the main campaign and can unlock additional world tiers, your chances of seeing legendary items will increase, incentivizing you to take on tougher challenges.

How to use Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Baleful Fragments have two uses that benefit players. The first is upgrading your Legendary weapons, as you will need this material to do the last upgrade for your Legendary weapons. Doing so increases your weapon’s power and stats, making it a better demon-slaying tool.

The second is for Legendary Aspect Imprinting. When you are level 50 and want to apply a Legendary Aspect to your weapon, including a shield or offhand, you must use Baleful Fragments. It’s worth noting that adding Legendary effects to weapons in this way will show the “imprinted” tag next to the effect, and these Legendary weapons will not yield Baleful Fragments when Salvaged.

We recommend that you salvage any Legendary weapon you get that you do not need or that becomes too weak in the hopes of getting Baleful Fragments. This is so you are more prepared in the endgame to upgrade your weapons and make the endgame grind a little less grindy, at least when you first get to this stage of the game.