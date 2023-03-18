The Diablo 4 beta is in full swing, and players are getting their first taste of the latest title in the series created by Blizzard. In typical Diablo fashion, fans will discover that their inventory gets full of unwanted loot while exploring the deep dungeons and cellars of Sanctuary. Much of this loot says that it will unlock a new look or give crafting materials when salvaged. The option to salvage items is not given when directly interacting with the item, however, so many players are wondering just how to do it. Let’s break down how to salvage in Diablo 4.

Where to salvage gear in Diablo IV

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to salvage your unwanted items in Diablo 4, you will need to first complete the introduction experience until you reach the town of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks. This town is the central hub of the zone and contains all measures of NPCs and vendors just waiting to interact with adventurers.

Related: How to respec skills in Diablo IV

In order to salvage your gear, you need to find the Blacksmith indicated on the map via an anvil. This NPC is the only way to break down useless gear into crafting materials while also unlocking it as a cosmetic option for future use.

What items can be salvaged in Diablo IV?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you interact with the Blacksmith, you will immediately be given a menu on the left side of the screen offering different ways to go about salvaging items in your inventory. You can choose to salvage everything, or only certain pieces of gear.

Related: How to switch weapons in Diablo IV

Players are allowed to mark items as junk by interacting with them in the inventory, which makes salvaging easier as there is an option to just salvage all junk via the Blacksmith. You can also choose to salvage based on item rarity.