Diablo 4 – How To Summon A Golem

The Diablo 4 Necromancer is a master of the dark arts, spreading terror among the demonic ranks with deadly magic and faithful undead followers. But, to feel a bit more badass, perhaps it would help to have a bigger, stronger army of undead. That’s where Golems come into play. But with all things Diablo, it sometimes isn’t 100% clear how to unlock and use the Golem feature.

How to Unlock Golems in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Though golems are part of the necromancer repertoire, that doesn’t mean they are available immediately. Here are the requirements to unlock Golems in Diablo 4.

Reach level 25 as a Necromancer.

Complete the “Call of the Underworld” quest, which will unlock the ability to summon golems.

How to Start and Complete Call of the Underworld in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach level 25, the quest will automatically unlock and become available in the quest log. To get started, travel to the Shrine of Rathma, located northwest of Menestad, along the northwestern edge of Sarkova Pass. Once there, pay your respects at the Shrine of Rathma to spawn a spectral presence named Maltorius.

Head to the area marked with blue on the map and defeat the skeletons to collect 12 Unbroken Bones by defeating Bone Warriors.

With the Unbroken Bones, return to Maltorious, the spectral presence, and give them the Unbroken Bones. Though this section of the quest will be completed, he’ll have a new objective: to find an artifact inside Bitter Cave located to the northwest.

Head to Bitter Cave to get a new objective: open the jar of souls and fill it. The only way to do so is to take down all of the Vengeful Spirits.

Once 20 of them have been defeated, the jar will be filled. Speak with Maltorius again in the cave to finish the quest.

Completing the “Call of the Underworld” quest will earn you 1,300 Gold and 9,792 XP. Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll need to equip a skill to summon the golem.

How to Summon Golems

Screenshot by Gamepur

To summon golems for the first time, follow these steps:

Open the Book of the Dead Equip the Golem skill to your Hotbar Summon the golem using the selected hotkey The golem will be summoned and will fight alongside you.

Keep in mind that golems can only be summoned using the Necromancer class. They come with a 16-second cooldown and act as tanks.

All Golems in Diablo 4

There are three types of golems in the game: bone golems, iron golems, and blood golems, each coming with three upgrades.