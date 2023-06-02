Diablo 4 – All Waypoint Locations

The world of Diablo 4 is huge, and traversing it can be a bit of a chore when you are trying to progress the story or grind for loot. Thankfully, players can use a helpful feature called Waypoints to get around the map much faster.

These Waypoints not only make traveling great distances much gast, but they can also reward players with Renown and offer some tricky puzzles to solve.

In this guide, we’ll go over every Waypoint Location in Diablo 4, offer details on each region and specific requirements for certain Waypoints, and include key information on important Waypoints like cities.

What are Waypoints in Diablo 4?

Waypoints are the fast travel system in Diablo 4, allowing players to teleport to towns and villages across Sanctuary. These can be unlocked as you travel the world and clear certain Strongholds. Wherever you find a Waypoint, you will often find some merchants nearby, such as a Blacksmith and Jeweler, allowing you to repair, upgrade, and sell your gear and sort your gems and sockets.

All you need to do to activate a Waypoint is interact with it, and it will begin to glow blue. Once this happens, it will be available for you to fast travel to at any time. Finding Waypoints is also a good source of Renown, as each Waypoint activated will net you 20 Renown points, helping you progress your standing in that region.

All Waypoints Locations in Diablo 4 in Diablo 4

Below you will find all the Waypoint locations in Diablo 4, which we have split up into each region to make it easier to see how many are in each region as well as their exact location. There are between 6-8 Waypoints in each region and 35 total. Most are found during the story or while exploring; a few are found after clearing out Strongholds.

Fractured Peaks Waypoints in Diablo 4

The Fractured Peaks is a frigid region and home to the Cathedral of Light. This area features plenty of snow-covered mountains and landscapes and a few areas of forests, melted snow, and some gritty fantasy-style locations.

There are seven Waypoints in Fractured Peaks, and they are located in the following locations:

Kyovashad (main city) Menestad Nostrava (unlocked after clearing Stronghold) Nevesk Margrave Yelesna Bear Tribe Refuge

Scosglen Waypoints in Diablo 4

Scosglen is a Scottish-inspired region with hills, beaches, and heavy nomadic influence. This region is home to the druids of Diablo 4 and their college, with many characters, storylines, and villages containing druidic-style visuals. Expect to find a lot of untamed woods and moors in this region.

There are eight Waypoints in Scosglen, and they are found in the following locations:

Cerrigar (main city) Marowen Túr Dúlra (unlocked after clearing Stronghold) Firebreak Manor Braestaig Corbach Under the Fat Goose Inn Tirmair

Dry Steppes Waypoints in Diablo 4

The Dry Steppes is a rocky and derelict area with a harsh environment and harsher enemies. This region is littered with wastelands and canyons, with battles between factions constantly raging. Here you’ll find barbarians, blood mages, and cannibals prowling the land, ready for a scrap.

There are eight Waypoints in The Dry Steppes, and they are located in the following locations:

Ked Bardu (main city) Alzuuda (PvP town) Farobru The Onyx Watchtower (unlocked after completing Stronghold) Jirandi Fate’s Retreat Hidden Outlook Ruins of Qara-Yisu (unlocked after completing Stronghold)

Kehjistan Waypoints in Diablo 4

Kehjistan is the desert region of Diablo 4, featuring huge stretches of sandy terrain and Middle Eastern-inspired landscapes. This area has two distinct biomes, one littered with dunes and deserts and another with a dense rainforest. This region has fallen under the control of cultists and demons who rule over the land and are determined to see the Prime Evil’s return in all their glory.

There are six Waypoints in Kehjistan, and they are located in the following locations:

Gea Kul (main city) Iron Wolves Encampment Altar of Ruin (unlocked after completing Stronghold) Imperial Library (unlocked as part of the main campaign) Tarsarak Denshar (PvP town)

Hawezar Waypoints in Diablo 4

Hawezar is home to swamplands and untamed jungles and forests, with witchcraft and criminals a common sight in the region. This area is full of dark witches and shady personalities, with huge marshlands, swamps, and diseases abound. This region isn’t welcoming, so be ready for a fight when you make your way here.

There are six Waypoints in Hawezar, and they are located in the following Diablo 4 locations: