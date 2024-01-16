Diablo 4: Season of the Construct – New Gameplay, Seasonal Mechanics, & Changes

Diablo 4 has finally lifted the lid on its upcoming season, the Season of the Construct, and with it comes all new seasonal mechanics, content, rewards, and a slew of other changes and tweaks to the game.

As with each new season, a lot of content is added to the game, and there are loads of new systems, items, and activities to do. To help you get to grips with everything Season of the Construct has to offer, we’ve put together this guide with all the details you need to know about the upcoming season of Diablo 4, including the new seasonal mechanics, features, and content you will enjoy.

Related: Diablo 4 Season 3 Dev Stream [Full Breakdown]

Seasonal Story – Discover Zoltun Kulle’s Ancient Technology, the Loom

Season of the Construct will see players discover a new threat under the deserts of Kehjistan, an ancient piece of technology called The Loom. Designed by Zoltun Kulle, this piece of tech has been corrupted by the demon Malphas and is now being used to create deadly constructs causing chaos in Sanctuary. With the aid of Ayuzhan, Zoltun’s former companion, you will battle through Vaults and help find a way to stop Malphas’ plans.

Players will travel to the Gatehall, where they can access the new Vaults and serve as the base of operation for players during the season as they advance and prepare to take the fight to the Loom and save Sanctuary.

Seasonal Mechanics – Seneschal Companion and the Vaults

Image via Blizzard

As with each season, Season of the Construct will bring new mechanics that will play a large role in how you play and enjoy the seasonal content. This time around, players will be getting the Seneschal Companion, a new pet-like companion you can upgrade and alter to fit your needs in combat, and they will be joining you for the duration of the season.

The Seneschal Companion can deal damage, provide support, take incoming attacks, and serve whatever role you need. It also acts as this season’s primary mechanic, with its own UI and mechanics that work alongside some of the new content introduced in Season of the Construct.

Image via Blizzard

This companion is refined using two new items earned during the season, Governing and Tuning Stones, which work similarly to Vampiric Powers in Season 2, allowing your construct to have different abilities that can be tweaked to fit your build and playstyle. These are earned through the Seasonal Journey and the new Vault Dungeons.

These new dungeons see players enter into special dungeons once they have the required amount of Pearls of Warding, a new season currency filled with hazards and constructs that players must navigate to complete the dungeon. During these Vaults, players will have Zoltun’s Warding, a special buff that will provide you greater rewards in the Vaults if you avoid the various hazards found in them. It’s up to players to make their way through to the end and get the best rewards possible.

Arcane Tremors Litter Sanctuary

Image via Blizzard

Across Sanctuary, players will find Arcane Tremors, new areas filled with Constructs of various difficulties for players to defeat, earning them Shattered Stone and Pearls of Warding, items used to earn higher level rewards from the Vaults and provide more ways to upgrade and increase your power over the season.

The Gauntlet Will Be Coming Later in the Season of the Construct

Image via Blizzard

Later into the Season of the Construct, we will see The Gauntlet release, consisting of a weekly fixed dungeon for players to take on to earn their spot on the leaderboards. After each week, those who manage to make their way into the top scores will be forever immortalized in the Hall of the Ancients.

Related: Diablo 4 Season 2 – Best Builds For Each Class (Tier List)

We will get more details on this upcoming mode and the leaderboards in a future update during Season of the Construct.

Quality of Life Improvements Include Changes to Helltide Spawns

Image via Blizzard

Season of the Construct will also see several quality-of-life improvements, including changes to Helltides, which will now always be active, with a five-minute rest every hour. The Hellspawn spawn rate will also increase and offer more chances to earn cinders and get rewards during a Helltide.

Additionally, PC players will be able to use WASD movement instead of the mouse, and there will be an extra stash tab players can purchase, and other improvements to the Skill Tree, UI, Increased drop rates for items to summon endgame bosses, and many more.

New Seasonal Journey, New Seasonal Rewards

Image via Blizzard

Like every season, Season of the Construct will bring a new Seasonal Journey, including new Chapters, Objectives, and rewards such as cosmetic items like the Awoken Adamant Armor, mounts, weapon skins, and emotes.

As usual, players will work their way through the Battle Pass and, in both the free and premium tiers, earn these rewards, Season Blessings for buffs, and all the new looks and items the game has to offer. Like previous seasons, you will need to create a new seasonal character to participate in the Seasonal Journey.

Related: When Will Diablo IV Come To Xbox Game Pass

This is in addition to the new Fabled Threads cosmetics available in the in-game shop, sporting Asian-inspired armor, weapons, accessories, and mount options for players to purchase.