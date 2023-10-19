Diablo 4 Season 2 – Free vs. Paid Armor Sets
Get a look at the new threads your demon slaying hero can sport in Diablo 4 Season of Blood.
Diablo 4’s Season of Blood brings with it plenty of new content and mechanics like Vampiric Powers for players to sink their teeth into, as well as several new armor sets players can earn from the Battle Pass, as well as the usual addition of new cosmetics in the shop.
With all the armor being class agnostic and progress in the Battle Pass shared across your seasonal characters, it’s relatively easy to work towards getting these rewards, and for Season of Blood, they are looking pretty damn good.
Diablo 4 Season of Blood Free Armour Set – Fur-Lined
Below we have the free armor set you can get from the Battle Pass in Season of Blood, the Fur-Lined set. This set is included in the free version of the Battle Pass and players do not need to purchase anything for this set.
|Image
|Name
|Unlock Tier
|Fur-Lined Bork
|Tier 75
|Fur-Lined Gambeson
|Tier 2
|Fur-Lined Mitts
|Tier 12
|Fur-Lined Britches
|Tier 23
|Fur-Lined Boots
|Tier 36
Diablo 4 Season of Blood Paid Armour Sets – Marrow and Awoken Marrow
Below are the two paid armor sets you can get from the Battle Pass in Season of Blood, the Marrow and Awoken Marrow sets. While they look similar in appearance, the Awoken Marrow set features cool particle effects on its helm and shoulders, as well as splatters of blood across the armor pieces.
These sets require you to purchase the Battle Pass for Season of Blood to claim these rewards.