Diablo 4 Season 2 – Free vs. Paid Armor Sets

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood brings with it plenty of new content and mechanics like Vampiric Powers for players to sink their teeth into, as well as several new armor sets players can earn from the Battle Pass, as well as the usual addition of new cosmetics in the shop.

With all the armor being class agnostic and progress in the Battle Pass shared across your seasonal characters, it’s relatively easy to work towards getting these rewards, and for Season of Blood, they are looking pretty damn good.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood Free Armour Set – Fur-Lined

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below we have the free armor set you can get from the Battle Pass in Season of Blood, the Fur-Lined set. This set is included in the free version of the Battle Pass and players do not need to purchase anything for this set.