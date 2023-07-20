Diablo 4 is a big game with a lot of content, some of which players can’t access right away, and requires you to make progress or complete the game’s campaign before you can enjoy it.

Thankfully, players have the option to skip the campaign in Diablo 4, albeit after meeting certain conditions, meaning they can get right to the endgame and broader world of Sanctuary. However, the choice is permanent, so players will need to think carefully before they choose.

In this guide, we will detail how you can skip the campaign in Diablo 4 and if we think it’s worth you doing so.

How to Skip the Campaign

To skip the Diablo 4 campaign, you must have completed it once before on any character, meaning you have played through all 6 acts, the epilogue, seen the end credits, and entered the endgame content.

Once you have done this, you will have the option on every other character you created to skip the campaign, starting you at level one with all the skill points you have earned via the Renown System and all cosmetics you have previously unlocked.

Should Players Skip Playing the Diablo 4 Campaign

We recommend that you skip the campaign once you have completed it once, as this will allow you to jump straight into playing some of the endgame content, such as Helltides and The Whispers of the Dead.

More importantly, you will need to skip the campaign in order to take part in the seasonal content, such as Season of the Malignant, and create a new seasonal character. Because of this, it’s not worth playing the campaign again, as it could take too much time trying to get to the seasonal storyline and mechanics. However, if you decide to play the campaign on a seasonal character, you will still earn favor and progress the Seasonal Journey and Battle Pass.

Once you have completed the campaign, and if you decide you want to skip the campaign, you can do so by selecting the skip campaign option on the finalize page of character creation.