Disney Dreamlight Valley April Update: Patch Notes, New Realm & Star Path

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s April update is right around the corner, and it will be bringing its die-hard fans many new features and bug fixes on April 5. This is the fourth update for the game since being in Early Access, and will even include some new events based around Easter — we can assume egg hunting will be in the mix. Below is a breakdown of what to expect in this update for Disney Dreamlight Valley in Update 4.

Related: How to unlock Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley April Update 4 patch notes

What’s new and improved

New Realm introduces The Lion King, bringing Simba and Nala to the Valley.

A Pride Rock which you can add to your valley.

A celebration for the Disney Parks will be taking over in the new Star Path, providing new items to bring some of your favorite rides to the parks.

Scrooge’s store will now be getting some new items once again, including some fun mushroom-inspired sets and much more.

New items will be coming to the Premium Shop. These items will be available for a limited time, including some Prince Eric-inspired items from the Little Mermaid.

A new Eggstravaganza event is coming on April 8 and continuing until the 29.

Animal companions will now be getting new items that can be crafted, like toys and little houses for them.

New selfie feature where you can take a picture in Photo Mode with your animal companions.

A new ability to get around your Valley at a faster spend that allows you to hover.

Sitting down will now give you energy, but very slowly.

Our team has been busy squashing some performance bugs, but we're ready to add a few new insects to the Valley in Update 4, launching this week.



Click below to read the patch notes! 🐛✨https://t.co/R4ubRLxs2p pic.twitter.com/ScRlyYSHiQ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 3, 2023

Related: How to unlock Olaf in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Top Bug Fixes

The glitch where players couldn’t hang out with Eric has been fixed.

A bug was fixed that caused problems when players wanted to feed critters.

Fixes were made to the following quest: A Festival of Friendship, The Definition of a Hero, A Restaurant Makeover, Remy’s Recipe Book, The Final Trial, and Missing Prince.

One of the new items, The Spacecraft Porthole window item will now show a space background as expected.

And some other bug fixes were made in this update.

A complete list of fixes can be viewed on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website.