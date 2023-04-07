Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza Event: Dates & Details

An Easter event is on the way to Disney Dreamlight Valley called Eggstravaganza, where players can track down eggs scattered throughout the various biomes. These eggs are far different than the ones you’ll be finding for Chez Remy, and they’re only going to appear for a limited time.

The Eggstravaganza event will be available to all Disney Dreamlight Valley citizens and can be completed throughout the month of April 2023. Here’s what you need to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event and when it starts.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path Guide – Details, Duties, and Rewards

When is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza 2023 event?

It has been confirmed that the Eggstravaganza event will happen in Disney Dreamlight Valley from April 8, 2023, to April 29, 2023. This should give players enough time to gather up all the eggs that appear in the game. When you gather the eggs from the event, you can plant them in your garden at your leisure.

Starting tomorrow, there will be a few more eggs in the Valley – and not the ones you'd find in Chez Remy. 🥚✨ Find out more about #DisneyDreamlightValley's first Eggstravaganza in our latest blog: https://t.co/56ZLMTU45B pic.twitter.com/e248U3NsUT — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 7, 2023

So long as you have a character in the game, these activities will be available to you and you can complete them while they appear in the game.

How does the Eggstravaganza event work in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

How the Eggstravaganza event will work is multiple unique eggs will appear throughout the game for a limited time. There will be multiple eggs that you’ll need to collect, and they’re going to appear in specific locations. These are going to be the Vegetable and Fruit eggs that appear in the game.

There are going to be Daily and Weekly quests being added to Disney Dreamlight Valley. The daily and weekly quests will be repeatable, and you can expect to craft, collect, and chase rabbits throughout the game. These will offer exclusive event materials that are obtainable through the major showcase.

We’ll be updating this page as we learn more about the Eggstravaganza event and the activities associated with it.