Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path Guide – Details, Duties, and Rewards

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers players a magical adventure through various Disney-inspired worlds where they’ll befriend beloved characters and unlock many great items to decorate their character and the world around them. The game’s Pride of the Valley update introduces an all-new Star Path, a Battle Pass like system in which players complete various tasks to earn a special currency and unlock event-exclusive rewards. This latest Star Path features a “Disney Parks” theme and offers brand new rewards that Disney Parks fans will adore, including items based on famous rides and treats from Disney World and other parks. This guide covers details, duties, and rewards in Disney Parks Star Path Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path, explained – How to Unlock, Premium Version, Time Period

The Disney Parks Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley is available from April 5, 2023, until May 16, 2023. The regular Star Path and 18 of its rewards are open to all players at no cost. A Premium version of the Star Path, offering an additional 24 exclusive rewards, can be unlocked using the in-game paid currency, Moonstones. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Disney Parks Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

How to access and unlock the Disney Parks Star Path

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can access the Disney Parks Star Path by opening the game menu and clicking the “Star Path” tab. You’ll automatically have access to the Star Path, with three available duties and its basic rewards. You can unlock the Premium Star Path, which grants access to additional duties and exclusive rewards, by paying Moonstones, the game’s premium currency. You can collect 50 Moonstones daily by seeking out the Blue Chest hidden somewhere in the Valley.

Unlocking the Premium Star Path and its benefits

There are two different options for purchasing the Premium Star Path. For 2500 Moonstones, you can buy the Premium Star Path, which grants you access to an additional row of three available duties, for a total of six duties, and also allows you to redeem event tokens for Premium-exclusive rewards including, and importantly, most of the furniture rewards in the Star Path. If you’d like, you can instead pay 3300 Moonstones to both unlock the Premium Star Path and immediately receive 100 of the event tokens.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve entirely progressed through the Star Path and have redeemed all rewards in each of its six tiers, a seventh tier becomes available that allows you to directly convert event tokens into Moonstones. If you use the 100 extra tokens you received for purchasing this bundle, you can redeem them for 900 Moonstones which more than covers the additional cost. If you want to earn all of the possible rewards from the Star Path, you will need to purchase one of the Premium Star Path unlock options.

All Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path

There are 42 rewards that can be purchased in the Disney Parks Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Of these, only 18 rewards are available on the regular Star Path, and buying the Premium Star Path unlocks the additional 24 rewards. For those keeping track, here is the breakdown of rewards by type in this Star Path:

Reward Type # of Rewards Motif 16 (7 Premium-only) Clothing 6 (4 Premium-only) Face Paint 2 (1 Premium-only) Furniture 8 (5 Premium-only) Pet 1 (1 Premium-only) Dream Style 2 (1 Premium-only) Moonstone 6 (1 Premium-only)

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #1 Rewards and Costs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reward Type Token Cost Moonstone x100 Currency 10 Motif – “Figment” Motif 10 Motif – “Mickey Mouse Wand” Motif 10 Mickey Balloons Makeup Face Paint 15 Magical Balloon Bundle Furniture 40 Luminous Mickey Mouse Ears Clothing 30 Magical Squirrel Companion Pet 50

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #2 Rewards and Costs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reward Type Token Cost Moonstone x200 Currency 20 Motif – “Castle” Motif 10 Motif – “Monorail” Motif 10 Motif – “Tree of Life” Motif 10 “it’s a small world” Pillar Furniture 20 Mickey Mouse Bob Clothing 35 Magical Keepsake Cart Furniture 35

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #3 Rewards and Costs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reward Type Token Cost Moonstone x250 Currency 25 Motif – “Hollywood Tower Hotel” Motif 10 Motif – “Mickey Balloon” Motif 10 Mickey Freckles Makeup Face Paint 15 Pixar Pal-A-Round Furniture 30 Dreamlight Magic Band Clothing 30 Iron Park Bench Furniture 30

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #4 Rewards and Costs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reward Type Token Cost Moonstone x350 Currency 35 Motif – “it’s a small world” Motif 10 Motif – “Minnie Donut” Motif 10 Motif – “Dole Whip” Motif 10 Magical Tie-Dye Jersey Clothing 30 Mad Tea Party Furniture 30 Magical Recyclers Furniture 30

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #5 Rewards and Costs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reward Type Token Cost Moonstone x400 Currency 40 Motif – “Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar” Motif 10 Motif – “Turkey Leg” Motif 10 Motif – “Mickey Waffle” Motif 10 Magical Varsity Jacket Clothing 30 Ranger Donald Dream Style 50 Dreamlight Figment Topiary Furniture 40

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #6 Rewards and Costs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reward Type Token Cost Moonstone x610 Currency 60 Motif – “Under the Sea” Motif 10 Motif – “Epcot” Motif 10 Motif – “TRON Lightcycle” Motif 10 Waffle Bag Clothing 30 Dumbo the Flying Elephant Furniture 30 An Extremely Goofy Conductor Dream Style 50

All Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path Duties

The Disney Parks Star Path challenges players to complete event-specific duties similar to the regular Dreamlight Duties you’re already familiar with. These duties require you to complete tasks like speaking with a specific companion or serving them meals at Chez Remy. A total of three duties are available to complete at a time (six if you purchase the Premium Star Path), and a new duty will become available once one is completed. You will need to earn 1000 tokens to buy all rewards in the Premium Star Path, excluding the Moonstone rewards in Tier 7.

Duty Task Required Quantity Token Reward Remove Night Thorns 30 10 Pick Any Fruit 30 20 Go Mining with Mickey 20 (Minutes) 30 Start Discussions with Goofy 3 10 Put on Customized Mickey Ears 1 10 Give Merlin his Favorite Gifts 4 35 Go Fishing with Scrooge 25 (Catches) 30 Serve Customers in Chez Remy 3 15 Mine in the Plaza 15 20 Collect Star Coins 4,000 10 Pick Green Rising Penstemons 8 15 Complete Dreamlight Duties 10 15 Eat Waffles 10 20 Mine Shiny Garnets 2 25 Take a Photo with Mirabel 1 10 Give Ursula her Favorite Gifts 4 35 Sell Buñelos 10 20 Serve Customers in Chez Remy 5 20 Catch Shrimp 10 15 Collect Star Coins 8,000 10 Put on a Customized Backpack 1 10 Start Discussions with Donald 2 10

We’ll update the above table with any additional tasks once they are revealed. Some tasks, such as ones requiring you to gift favorite items to villagers or gather specific flowers, may require more than one day to complete. We hope you enjoy celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort with this themed Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.