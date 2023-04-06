Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path Guide – Details, Duties, and Rewards

Earn rewards based your favorite Disney Parks treats and attractions.

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers players a magical adventure through various Disney-inspired worlds where they’ll befriend beloved characters and unlock many great items to decorate their character and the world around them. The game’s Pride of the Valley update introduces an all-new Star Path, a Battle Pass like system in which players complete various tasks to earn a special currency and unlock event-exclusive rewards. This latest Star Path features a “Disney Parks” theme and offers brand new rewards that Disney Parks fans will adore, including items based on famous rides and treats from Disney World and other parks. This guide covers details, duties, and rewards in Disney Parks Star Path Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path, explained – How to Unlock, Premium Version, Time Period

The Disney Parks Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley is available from April 5, 2023, until May 16, 2023. The regular Star Path and 18 of its rewards are open to all players at no cost. A Premium version of the Star Path, offering an additional 24 exclusive rewards, can be unlocked using the in-game paid currency, Moonstones. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Disney Parks Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

How to access and unlock the Disney Parks Star Path

You can access the Disney Parks Star Path by opening the game menu and clicking the “Star Path” tab. You’ll automatically have access to the Star Path, with three available duties and its basic rewards. You can unlock the Premium Star Path, which grants access to additional duties and exclusive rewards, by paying Moonstones, the game’s premium currency. You can collect 50 Moonstones daily by seeking out the Blue Chest hidden somewhere in the Valley.

Unlocking the Premium Star Path and its benefits

There are two different options for purchasing the Premium Star Path. For 2500 Moonstones, you can buy the Premium Star Path, which grants you access to an additional row of three available duties, for a total of six duties, and also allows you to redeem event tokens for Premium-exclusive rewards including, and importantly, most of the furniture rewards in the Star Path. If you’d like, you can instead pay 3300 Moonstones to both unlock the Premium Star Path and immediately receive 100 of the event tokens.

Once you’ve entirely progressed through the Star Path and have redeemed all rewards in each of its six tiers, a seventh tier becomes available that allows you to directly convert event tokens into Moonstones. If you use the 100 extra tokens you received for purchasing this bundle, you can redeem them for 900 Moonstones which more than covers the additional cost. If you want to earn all of the possible rewards from the Star Path, you will need to purchase one of the Premium Star Path unlock options.

All Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path

There are 42 rewards that can be purchased in the Disney Parks Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Of these, only 18 rewards are available on the regular Star Path, and buying the Premium Star Path unlocks the additional 24 rewards. For those keeping track, here is the breakdown of rewards by type in this Star Path:

Reward Type# of Rewards
Motif16 (7 Premium-only)
Clothing6 (4 Premium-only)
Face Paint2 (1 Premium-only)
Furniture8 (5 Premium-only)
Pet1 (1 Premium-only)
Dream Style2 (1 Premium-only)
Moonstone6 (1 Premium-only)

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #1 Rewards and Costs

RewardTypeToken Cost
Moonstone x100Currency10
Motif – “Figment”Motif10
Motif – “Mickey Mouse Wand”Motif10
Mickey Balloons MakeupFace Paint15
Magical Balloon BundleFurniture40
Luminous Mickey Mouse EarsClothing30
Magical SquirrelCompanion Pet50

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #2 Rewards and Costs

RewardTypeToken Cost
Moonstone x200Currency20
Motif – “Castle”Motif10
Motif – “Monorail”Motif10
Motif – “Tree of Life”Motif10
“it’s a small world” PillarFurniture20
Mickey Mouse BobClothing35
Magical Keepsake CartFurniture35

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #3 Rewards and Costs

RewardTypeToken Cost
Moonstone x250Currency25
Motif – “Hollywood Tower Hotel”Motif10
Motif – “Mickey Balloon”Motif10
Mickey Freckles MakeupFace Paint15
Pixar Pal-A-RoundFurniture30
Dreamlight Magic BandClothing30
Iron Park BenchFurniture30

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #4 Rewards and Costs

RewardTypeToken Cost
Moonstone x350Currency35
Motif – “it’s a small world”Motif10
Motif – “Minnie Donut”Motif10
Motif – “Dole Whip”Motif10
Magical Tie-Dye JerseyClothing30
Mad Tea PartyFurniture30
Magical RecyclersFurniture30

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #5 Rewards and Costs

RewardTypeToken Cost
Moonstone x400Currency40
Motif – “Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar”Motif10
Motif – “Turkey Leg”Motif10
Motif – “Mickey Waffle”Motif10
Magical Varsity JacketClothing30
Ranger DonaldDream Style50
Dreamlight Figment TopiaryFurniture40

Disney Parks Star Path – Tier #6 Rewards and Costs

RewardTypeToken Cost
Moonstone x610Currency60
Motif – “Under the Sea”Motif10
Motif – “Epcot”Motif10
Motif – “TRON Lightcycle”Motif10
Waffle BagClothing30
Dumbo the Flying ElephantFurniture30
An Extremely Goofy ConductorDream Style50

All Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path Duties

The Disney Parks Star Path challenges players to complete event-specific duties similar to the regular Dreamlight Duties you’re already familiar with. These duties require you to complete tasks like speaking with a specific companion or serving them meals at Chez Remy. A total of three duties are available to complete at a time (six if you purchase the Premium Star Path), and a new duty will become available once one is completed. You will need to earn 1000 tokens to buy all rewards in the Premium Star Path, excluding the Moonstone rewards in Tier 7.

Duty TaskRequired QuantityToken Reward
Remove Night Thorns3010
Pick Any Fruit3020
Go Mining with Mickey20 (Minutes)30
Start Discussions with Goofy310
Put on Customized Mickey Ears110
Give Merlin his Favorite Gifts435
Go Fishing with Scrooge25 (Catches)30
Serve Customers in Chez Remy315
Mine in the Plaza1520
Collect Star Coins4,00010
Pick Green Rising Penstemons815
Complete Dreamlight Duties1015
Eat Waffles1020
Mine Shiny Garnets225
Take a Photo with Mirabel110
Give Ursula her Favorite Gifts435
Sell Buñelos 1020
Serve Customers in Chez Remy520
Catch Shrimp1015
Collect Star Coins8,00010
Put on a Customized Backpack110
Start Discussions with Donald210

We’ll update the above table with any additional tasks once they are revealed. Some tasks, such as ones requiring you to gift favorite items to villagers or gather specific flowers, may require more than one day to complete. We hope you enjoy celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort with this themed Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

