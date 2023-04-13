Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Craft & Use Pet Items

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been showing our furry animal companions more love recently, adding the ability to take pictures holding our pets and giving us new items exclusively for companions. These items let your companions play with balls, get into their own pet house, and more. Let’s take a look at how to make different companion items and how to get your pets to interact with their new toys.

How To Craft Pet Items

Screenshot by Gamepur

As always, each item has its own recipe that is different from the others. Don’t stress — almost every single material needed for these companion pets is found around different biomes or available to purchase from Goofy’s stalls. In total, there are five different interactive pet items to craft.

Cozy Companion Home

15 Softwood

5 Sunflower

1 Topaz

5 White & Red Hydrangea

Flying Companion Feeder

5 Clay

5 Softwood

2 Red Bell Flower

5 Wheat

Fuzzy Friend Companion Dish

5 Clay

2 Red Bell Flower

5 Wheat

Pixar Companion Ball

5 Blue Hydrangea

3 Red Bell Flower

5 Yellow Daisy

Playful Companion Pinwheel

5 Fiber

5 Pink Hydrangea

5 Softwood

How To Use Companion Items

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you know how to craft each item, let’s talk about how to use them. It’s actually very simple. When in the decorate menu, you can add the items to whatever biome area you choose or even place them near your house. The only requirement is that you’ll need to craft the Cozy Companion Home first, otherwise, your pets will be unable to interact with the items. Once you’ve put the house out, just walk over to it and you’ll get a prompt to use all of the other items.