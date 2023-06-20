Disney Dreamlight Valley has a lot of fun desserts that players can prepare to give their avatar a sweet treat and raise their energy level. Meals can also be gifted to villagers in the Valley, increasing a player’s friendship level with them. This guide will teach you how to make candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Make Candy in DDV

Candy is an easy recipe, but it isn’t an efficient way to regain lost energy. This recipe is more of a fun way for players to complete different events, such as giving villagers candy on Halloween and making them happy.

In DDV, a Candy dessert meal can be prepared at a cooking station by putting any sugared ingredient into the pot with one coal. The compatible ingredients are Sugarcane, Vanilla, or Cocoa Beans. Below is a list of where each of these can be found.

Sugarcane can be found in Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

can be found in Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. Vanilla can be found in the Sunlit Plateau biome

can be found in the Sunlit Plateau biome Cocoa Beans can be found in either the Glade of Trust or Sunlit Plateau.

Take one of any of the three ingredients above and put it inside the bowl on the cooking station. It will cost one coal for the meal to be prepared, and then it is done! This is a 1-star meal meaning it isn’t worth a lot of money, and it also doesn’t restore much energy, but as stated above, this recipe can be used for a lot of things outside of eating. That is everything to know about preparing the dessert dish, Candy, in Disney Dreamlight Valley.