Disney Dreamlight Valley – How To Make Pasta

The recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley seem endless, and this guide’s recipe is a personal favorite of many. Spaghetti, otherwise known as pasta in DDV, is a very simple recipe for beginners to maintain energy. It can also be used as a gift for villagers around the valley to get some extra friendship points. This guide will teach players how to make Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Make Paste in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are a lot easier to make because they either require fewer ingredients or the items needed can be found in biomes players normally unlock first. Each biome has unique ingredients, a lot of which are locked to a specific biome until players plant trees or plants elsewhere. Even still, some spices and fish can only be found in one biome or the other.

Making Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the easiest recipes as it requires two ingredients almost all players have unlocked in the very beginning. The two items needed are listed below.

Tomato

Wheat

Wheat can be unlocked from Peaceful Meadow. Tomatos can be unlocked from Dazzle Beach – where players can purchase seeds. However, sometimes Wall-E also plants them in his garden, which you can collect. Both ingredients can be purchased from Goofy’s Stalls in either biome and planted wherever.

That’s everything to know about making Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is a very simple 2-star recipe that players can make almost as soon as they start the game.