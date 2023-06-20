Disney Dreamlight Valley – How To Make Coconut Boba Tea

Disney Dreamlight Valley has many different drinks that can be prepared in the game, including yummy hot chocolate for the wintertime and sweet Boba Tea for the summer. Not only does the game have Boba Tea, but it offers many different flavors adding to the variety of beverages in DDV, including ones like Mint, Gooseberry, and even Coconut – which will be the ones we discuss today. This guide will teach you everything to know about making Coconut Boba Tea for sipping out on the beach.

How To Make Coconut Boba Tea in DDV

The Coconut Boba Tea has a really pretty light purple tone, but it is a little trickier to make than the other Boba Tea recipes. This is mainly the case because the recipe involves Coconuts, which can only be done after Maui teaches players how to plant a coconut tree on the beach. This involves progressing in the game a bit before this ingredient is available. Below is a list of all other ingredients required for the recipe.

x1 coconut

x1 sugarcane

x1 milk

Players can purchase milk from Remy’s restaurant in the valley. Then they can bring it home or cook the Coconut Boba Tea right there at the cooking station. Sugarcane can be found at Dazzle Beach. Then after picking some Coconuts off of the tree, these three ingredients can be mixed together with one coal to make Coconut Boba Tea.

This is a 3-star recipe that players can use to gain energy or gift to their Valley villagers to gain some extra friendship points. These drinks can also be displayed on tables for some extra cute decorations, especially by the pool for the summer.