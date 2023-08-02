Disney Dreamlight Valley – How to Make Crudites

Disney Dreamlight Valley has many different meals that just make you feel the need to go get a good snack. The Crudites are one of those dishes, for sure. Not only does it have some yummy-looking Vegetables all cut up onto a plate, but it also has a delicious-looking dip as well. This dish is one of the easiest to cook, so gear up and let’s get into how to make Crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Grilled Vegetables (Crudites) in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vegetables are one of the easiest ingredients to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as a lot of them come from different biomes but are sold at the same place – Goofy’s Stalls. Each biome has one of these stalls, and players can find Goofy there with seeds of vegetables like Peppers or Eggplant, or they can purchase vegetables already grown so players won’t have to wait.

The ingredients required to make Crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley are simple. All players need is x1 vegetable and x1 coal. Players can use ingredients like asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, chili pepper, cucumber, eggplant, leek, okra, onion, potato, pumpkin, spinach, tomato, zucchini, or lecture. All of these are considered vegetables, and dropping any single one into the cooking station pot will make Crudites.

To successfully make the dish all you have to do is put the vegetable into the cooking pot. Take note that it is a 1-star meal, so it won’t replenish as much health as the other dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley that have a higher star rating. But this recipe will be needed for the Missing Minnie quest, so it will help to know how to make it.