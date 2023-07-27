Disney Dreamlight Valley has a long list of recipes that players enjoy collecting, sometimes even mixing up ingredients to see what it might make, although not every combination has a dish yet. Fish is a popular ingredient that is used in a lot of the meals players will end up preparing for both themselves to replenish health, and also sometimes needed for quests required by the villagers.

This guide will go over everything you need to know about how to make the tasty Fish Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Fish Pie in DDV

Making a Fish Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley is very easy, but it will require players to have Remy’s Restaurant unlocked, which players will achieve after bringing him into the village and completing the next quest when Remy asks to co-own a restaurant with the player. After unlocking this, players will be pleased to know that they can purchase butter, milk, eggs, and other ingredients from the kitchen. Butter will be needed for this recipe, the following ingredient list is below.

x1 Fish

x1 Wheat

x1 Butter

Any fish will do for this recipe, it does not require a certain type for this one. Fish can be fished up from any body of water, aiming for the circler bubbles helps get better fish. Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Shop in the Peaceful Meadow in either seed form or full-grown form. Next, purchase butter from Remy’s Restaurant, and the only other ingredient needed would be a fish, and any one of them will do.

After getting all these ingredients gathered, players can then mix all three into the cooking station pot with x1 coal, and they will have successfully made the dish. That is everything to know about making the Fish Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.