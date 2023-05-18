Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where To Find Emerald

Mining in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be a very relaxing thing to do, especially to earn up some extra money pretty fast. Gems can be sold for different amounts of Star Coins, including the Shiny variants being worth more and rarer to find. Gems can also be used for crafting and completing quests as well.

There are many gems to collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley and knowing where to look is half the challenge. In this guide, we will take a look at where you can find Emerald.

Where To Find Emerald in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Emeralds are a rare green gem that players can find while mining rock nodes. However, these gems are only available in certain biomes. There is also a chance of players finding some Shiny Emeralds as well. These are brighter green gems than the normal Emeralds and can be sold for more money since they are harder to come by.

Emeralds are only available in two biomes which are Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust. Emeralds can be sold for 325 Star Coins and Shiny gems can be sold for 1300, which is a lot of money to be used for upgrades if sold. These gems can be sold at any of Goofy’s Stalls.

If you’re looking to do some crafting, Emeralds can be used for a Green Wrought Iron Streetlamp, Lamppost with Green Light, and a Wooden Lamppost with Green Light. These are some really nice recipes that can only be crafted with Emeralds. While it is beneficial to sell these gems for Star Coins, it is also smart to keep some in a chest to be used for crafting, or even for some quests that might require them. This is actually a good practice for all materials in Disney Dreamlight Valley so players never run completely out.